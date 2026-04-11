Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀 😃

Reply
Share
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
1hEdited

Larry reported that Iran is insisting that the attacks upon Gaza and Lebanon must stop. Here is a report from southern Lebanon, narrated by journalist Laith Marouf, who heads up Free Palestine TV. You may have seen him interviewed several times by Rachel Blevins on her Substack. I recommend Laith's video to you:

https://freepalestinetv.substack.com/p/unifil-flees-south-lebanon-as-zionists?r=2vzf0g&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

UNIFIL is the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture