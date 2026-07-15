Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
4h

Now there is full-on war. Iran's allies Hezbollah and (likely) Ansar Allah will join the battle. What about Israel, ally of the US? It continues its attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, but has it attacked Iran since the MoU died? Has it attacked Yemen? Perhaps the Saudis were encouraged by Israel to attack the airport in Yemen.

What a big, stinkin', wasteful mess. Donald Trump lit the fire. Israel was already in motion in some Mideast countries, but DJT lit the expanded, big fire. The anti-peace president has blood, upcoming economic misery, and destruction on his hands.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
6h

😀Thanks Big😃

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