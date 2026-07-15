Iran’s announcement declaring the MoU dead was quickly followed by a definitive change in Iran’s military tactics. On Tuesday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi:

‘The U.S. has not merely ‘violated’ the Memorandum of Understanding. With tonight’s action (naval blockade) the MoU has been completely dismantled. Iran is no longer bound by the MoU.

Until today Iran scrupulously adhered to the MoU… It did not attack US targets until it was first attacked. In other words, Iran responded to US attacks. In addition, Hezbollah — an ally of Iran — in accordance with the first paragraph of the MoU stopped attacking Israel. Now that the MoU is no longer considered in effect I anticipated that we will see a surge in Hezbollah attacks against Israeli positions in southern Lebanon.

Iran, for its part, did not wait for the US to strike on Tuesday. Instead it launched attacks against US targets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. Two Emirati tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were struck by two Iranian cruise missiles in the strait’s southern lane, inside Omani territorial waters . Per the UAE Defense Ministry: one crew member killed (an Indian national, aboard the Mombasa), eight wounded with four serious — six Indians and two Ukrainians. Fires broke out on both vessels and were brought under control; both sustained material damage.

The IRGC had already declared the strait closed “until further notice” early Sunday July 12, warning no vessel would be permitted to transit. It labeled the two “violators,” alleging they had turned off their navigation systems, ignored warnings from the “Strait of Hormuz Security Control Center,” and deviated from the designated route. It further claimed the US military had tried to provoke vessels into an “illegal route,” and that the tankers were disabled after “choosing to transit through a mined path” — warning that using routes not designated by the Guard would produce “nothing but regret,” delays in reopening the strait, and a global energy crisis.

Iran attacked four main targets:

Bahrain (Fifth Fleet HQ) — missile-alert sirens sounded early Tuesday. Nabeel Alhamer, media adviser to the King, said Bahraini air defenses intercepted and destroyed Iranian aerial attacks. But video footage tells a different story. The IRGC destroyed the Patriot radar, the Fifth Fleet’s air-control radar, and the C-RAM early-warning radar, plus a satellite communications center and weapons-support warehouses at Juffair. No confirmed casualties reported.

Kuwait — Iranian state TV said the army struck US facilities and equipment with drones. In this fourth wave of Operation Nasr, Iran targeted and completely destroyed a warehouse belonging to the Kuwait and Gulf Link Holding Company (KGL) in Mina Abdullah, Kuwait using two drones. KGL is the main U.S. Army support center in West Asia.

Jordan — the IRGC confirmed via Fars that it targeted a US air base with ballistic missiles Tuesday, and called on Jordanians to dismantle American bases in their country. Jordan claimed it intercepted four Iranian missiles, but video footage shows at least four missile impacts on the ground.

Naval/air — Iranian state TV said the army targeted a “hostile” US vessel with cruise missiles, and Iranian media claimed the IRGC shot down a US MQ-1 over Hormuz.

If the US attacks continue the IRGC has threatened to close the Bab al-Mandab Strait:

The IRGC warned that having already closed oil and gas export routes from the Strait of Hormuz, the enemy should now expect additional energy corridors — beyond the Strait of Hormuz — to be shut down, targeting routes that serve US and allied interests.

Remember my previous reports that the CATS, aka Crisis Action Teams, had been deactivated? Well, at least CENTCOM is back up a running 24/7, which means the US attacks are going to continue for several days and Iran will continue to attack the US bases throughout the region that are involved with those attacks. So far the US has limited its strikes to the western coast of Iran that abuts the Persian Gulf, but Trump announced today his intent to strike bridges and power plants in the interior of Iran. If he does this then Iran will likely attack the power systems in the Gulf Countries that are facilitating with the US attacks. Looks like it is going to be a very hot July.

I started the day with the good folks at East Calling and Winers:

I recorded this Counter Currents last Wednesday and updated it on Saturday… It is still relevant:

Here is my updated take on Lindsey Graham’s death. There is another possibility… If Lindsey departed Kyiv the same day he arrived by taking the night train to Warsaw, he could have made it home in time to make the timeline fit:

Ian Proud, a great British diplomat who served in Moscow, hosted me today:

I reviewed the day’s events with Nima:

Mario and I discussed Iran’s announcement to abandon the MoU: