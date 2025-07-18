Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Collier's avatar
Chris Collier
34m

Nice report on all that. The area certainly has a lot of links to each other. It seems that pipelines may be an important factor in negotiations with all parties. I guess money is an important thing.

You may want to edit this sentence :

"that Iran used Azerbaijan as a launching pad for some of its attacks on Iran."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
1h

About time the U.S and BIC bloviator in chief Trump, was given his pedigree, as I have opined in essays, those who believe Trump is playing some type of 5D chess are as deluded as he they defend, by my reckoning I’d say he’d be lucky to have mastered the card game “Snap” given his hikkledy pickkeldy non sensical approach to what seems every geopol issue he has touched.

Pak/India resulted our being bull shitzened unto, Trump again preferring to obfuscate and run interference for the real protagonists behind the perennial stirrers, U.K’s MI6, they being responsible for fomenting the stoush between India Pak at the cost of the innocent civilian lives lost, it’s reprehensible and despicable but more of the same repugnant behaviour followed with Trump again running interference on behalf of peace nemesis, the Theodor Herzl Zionist killers and genocidists from Israel, whilst more latterly we again witnessed bloviating du jour on steroids with his baseless assault upon the character of Russian President Putin, a man amongst men when it comes to statesmanship… the U.S BIC, those in his administration, together 47’s predecessors and those who have held office before “Uncle Joe” all guilty of the same.

Hardly surprising then that outside of the U.S the world sees the U.S and their soon to be “Post Liberal Rules Order Sanctimonious and Hypocrite Blowhards” for what they truly are and represent, being exactly as aforementioned and described, the cupboard is bare, the manufacturing base gone, not a hope in hades of resurrecting meaningful production of weapons of war across the entire strata for all services whether new or refurbished for at least a decade, maybe longer, yet these fools agitate for war, talk a big game with their bellicose belligerence, same old tropes doing so from the weakest position that any belligerent ever has. It seems they must be aware of reality and if not, then they have proven just how unfit for public office they actually are, however me thinks they do so knowing that the outcome and fall back position for their masters, those they in reality serve, is nuclear conflagration, yep, these retards actually hold the collective view nuclear war is the default position, hence in my view their ridiculous comments, it’s been ceaseless, Scholz, Baerbock, Harbeck, now bigger dolts and dump offs Merz, Pistorius have picked up where the others left off, similarly we knew England P.M’s Truss, Sunak were out of whack, but Starmer his side kick Lammy are something else entirely, whilst the Groomed Parisian one, persistently bullied it seems by his man, oops wife, together those equally bereft of brains that he never seems to have any problems finding to speak for France is as consistent as always, continually spouting rubbish… trying to cash verbal cheques with their mouths that they know cannot ever be honoured… it’s laughable as it is truly lamentable because Ukrainian men and woman together Russian continue to die, to be injured on the battlefield…

The world has tired of this errant nonsense, of these supposed elites who by virtue of their behaviours have become despised, none more so than hypocrites and warmongers in chief the U.S and their soul mates Israel… responsible for unmitigated carnage, death, misery, the very policies enacted has hurt their populaces more than those they target, Russia adroitly overcoming together its allies the sanctions imposed, at last count nearly 34,000 imposed upon Russia, guess there must be a feel good factor yet the nation, nothing more than a gas station posing as a country charges on from strength to strength… whilst looking upon most likely with mirth, at the Western liberal rules based order implode across most metrics… measure it, the decline is palpable across as noted most metrics used to measure progress, growth and success in any economy, every prediction made by the Liberal Globalists failing to come to pass…

The fact is we know it, they know it, it could be said that even way, way back even philosopher Alexander Solzhenitsyn knew it… as he it might be said, that he, Solzhenitsyn so presciently opined regarding the present days political behaviours of the aforementioned Western Political so called elites and members of what is commonly referred to as polite society😂😂😂😂, when he Solzhenitsyn wrote… “ We know they are lying, they know they are lying, they know we know they are lying, we know they know we know they are lying, but they are still lying…. Yep sure as shit could t have said any better, irrespective how hard I tried…

Love your tireless fact based truth telling Larry, you Ray, and the others on Soc Media who rightfully expose the lies we are fed are the Latter-day heroes in an upside down world… tip my hat to you all… keep it up… every interview you give so looked forward to… just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture