Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
1h

😀 😃

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
12m

Babylon = confusion from Hebrew word Babel. Genesis 11:9 Tower of Babel was where mighty Nimrod - rebel, EMPIRE BUILDER, and defier of God - UNITED the people willing to be his slaves to build a tower into the clouds to be as God. So God confused the language and caused them to be scattered. The City of Babylon in Revelation 17-18 is REVIVED BABEL = proud self-gods who act independently of God but in reality are slaves of Lucifer. Destroyed at Rev 19:19.

Yahweh LAUGHS at Babylonians! Psalm 2, The Passion Translation by Dr Brian Simmons.

Act I – The Nations Speak

How dare the nations plan a rebellion. Their foolish plots are futile! Look at how the power brokers of the world rise up to hold their summit as the rulers scheme and confer together against Yahweh and his Anointed King, saying: “Let’s come together and break away from the Creator. Once and for all let’s cast off these controlling chains of God and his Christ!”

Act II – God Speaks

God-Enthroned merely laughs at them; the Sovereign One mocks their madness! Then with the fierceness of his fiery anger, he settles the issue and terrifies them to death with these words:

“I myself have poured out my King on Zion, my holy mountain.” {Hebrews 12-Body of Christ is spiritual City of Jerusalem on spiritual Mt Zion the governing throne of God. Not Israel in Levant}

Act III – The Son Speaks

“I will reveal the eternal purpose of God. For he has decreed over me, ‘You are my favored Son.

And as your Father I have crowned you as my King Eternal. Today I became your Father. Ask me to give you the nations and I will do it, and they shall become your legacy. Your domain will stretch to the ends of the earth. And you will shepherd them with unlimited authority, crushing their rebellion as an iron rod smashes jars of clay!’ ” {Authority when overcome Jezebel Rev 2:27}

Act IV – The Holy Spirit Speaks

10“Listen to me, all you rebel kings and all you upstart judges of the earth. Learn your lesson while there’s still time. Serve and worship the awe-inspiring God. Recognize his greatness and bow before him, trembling with reverence in his presence. Fall facedown before him and KISS THE SON before his anger is roused against you. Remember that his wrath can be quickly kindled! But many blessings are waiting for all who turn aside to hide themselves in him!”

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