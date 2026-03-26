Iran’s Mystery Gift to Trump
I think the picture sums it up… Iran is not going to negotiate with the Trump administration on Trump’s terms. Iran has set its terms and will not deviate from those. Here is a synthesis of the key demands from recent Iranian statements and reporting:
Complete halt to aggression and assassinations: Iran demands an immediate and total end to US and Israeli attacks, strikes, and targeted killings against Iranian territory, officials, nuclear sites, and allied “resistance” forces (e.g., Hezbollah in Lebanon, groups in Iraq, and others across the region). This includes a ceasefire that extends to all fronts, not just a temporary pause.
Guarantees and mechanisms to prevent future attacks/war: Concrete, verifiable international or legal safeguards that the war will not be “reimposed” on Iran. This could include binding agreements or frameworks ensuring no resumption of hostilities.
War reparations and compensation for damages: Payment (or “guaranteed and clearly defined” financial compensation) for destruction caused by the strikes, including infrastructure, civilian areas, and economic losses. Some reports tie this to broader sanctions relief or economic concessions.
Recognition of Iranian sovereignty and control over the Strait of Hormuz: A new regulatory or legal framework affirming Iran’s authority over this critical chokepoint for global oil shipping. This has been interpreted as seeking economic leverage (e.g., potential passage fees or control), rather than unrestricted international access. Iran has used threats/partial closures of the strait as leverage during the conflict.
Broader regional elements:
A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah (and potentially other proxies).
In some lists: Closure or dismantling of US military bases in the region.
Continued development of Iran’s ballistic missile program without external limitations.
An end to the conflict “across all fronts” for all involved resistance groups.
Additional elements mentioned in some Iranian or mediated contexts include recognition of Iran’s “legitimate” nuclear rights (peaceful enrichment) and rejection of any forced dismantlement of its nuclear program.
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There you have it. Trump has been successful this week in bamboozling the oil and stock markets into believing that an end of the war is at hand and that Iran will accept defeat. If Trump decides to launch a ground attack on Iran this weekend or early next week, that will finally awaken the deluded Western market makers that the war, rather than wrapping up, will amp up.
In my last article I laid out one scenario — i.e., a simultaneous attack on Kharg and Qeshm islands — that I think is most likely because it is supposed to open the Strait of Hormuz. If that is the target of the ground operation, it will fail to achieve the goal of lifting Iran’s blockade of the Strait.
There are a couple of other scenarios that some pundits believe are more likely: capturing Chabahar port or capturing Iran’s enriched uranium. I think these are unlikely, but I’m not the one calling the shots and cannot rule them out. Capturing Chabahar achieves nothing strategic, and certainly does not open the Strait of Hormuz. In my judgment, the US does not have enough troops to secure that port and prevent Iran from retaking it.
What about the other scenario — i.e., capturing a site where Iran’s enriched uranium is stored? This is unlikely because I believe those sites are located in the interior of Iran and the US helicopters that would deliver the troops to the site would not have enough fuel to fly back to the place from where they launched. The US would have to covertly insert massive fuel bladders at some remote location that would be used to refuel the air assets used on such a mission. To do that would require flying a number of C-130s into Iran. Those are relatively slow-flying aircraft and would likely be shot down before reaching their destination. I am not saying it cannot be done, but it is a highly risky venture and is more likely to fail.
I continue to hope that I am wrong. We’ll know better come Monday morning.
Here are my latest podcast interviews. First up, Danny Davis:
I spent a half-hour on Tuesday with my friend, Rasheed Mohammed:
I also spoke on Tuesday with Fouad, an Iranian living in the UK:
And for my Latino hermanos y hermanas, I did an interview with Isidoro, who lives in Galicia, Spain:
Son of the New American Revolution is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Loved the show with Daniel Davis today! I reread your post about today’s show a couple of times between the moment you posted and I woke from a dead sleep to read it struggling to keep my eyes open and circled back during the day.
Hearing you explain it out loud in your voice felt like you turned on all the ceiling lights and lamps in the room at the same time.
Using a casino metaphor, it’s stunningly psychotic that we would bet everything we have on “black”. Irreplaceable people. American treasures. We’re feeding them to the meat grinder. I have been praying since the moment your story dropped.
That CIA brain organized a giant box of legos and built a city!
Hope to God and praying someone calls off this mad mission.
Thank you for having that big brain!
I listened to a guy who said they’ve war gamed out this scenario for 20-years in a row and they always fail. He said it’s absolutely impossible that the uranium would be found. It will be divided into many sites all over the country. It’s a death mission.
The Straight of Hormuz, according to insurance companies that insure tankers, is based on fear and risk. The more fear there is, the greater the risk.
The insurance companies cancel the tanker’s policy for 7-days when a risk event happens so they can reevaluate the risk and re-price the premium.
The Straight has been closed for 26-days.
If policies were canceled immediately when hostilities began on February 28, 2026, the newly rated premium would not be available until the 7th of March. If more military action unfolded, the insurer might cancel again for 7-day before re-writing the premium. That takes us to 14 March 2026.
Basically, shipping companies have had 4 days that they could move their tanker if they want to buy the insurance at the rewritten premium. Tankers won’t move without insurance, unless they are the dark fleet.
The premium started at .25% / dollar of ship value.
After the USNS Robert E. Peary allegedly sank on 23 March 2026,with $58-billion of cargo in the Red Sea, the price of insurance surged 600%.
Insurance rates peaked at a 1000% increase.
The entire world thinks that a billion dollars and spec ops guys will open the Straight.
Only the cessation of hostilities will end the fear which ends the risk which lowers the cost on insurance.
To use another metaphor, no one will buy a home in Tornado Alley if they don’t have insurance.
Sending spec ops is gong to create risk. The objective cannot be obtained with force.
Thank you for the information about two other invasion points that have been discussed. I did a bit of reading about Chabahar, and it is a former fishing village, with a current population of 70,000+. It is a Free Trade Zone, and popular with vacationers. I agree with Larry that US takeover of the Chabahar port would not facilitate their Strait goals, much less their oil depot grab of Kharg.
More zany ideas from the lunatic psychopaths.