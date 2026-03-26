Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Maya Thomas's avatar
Maya Thomas
16hEdited

Loved the show with Daniel Davis today! I reread your post about today’s show a couple of times between the moment you posted and I woke from a dead sleep to read it struggling to keep my eyes open and circled back during the day.

Hearing you explain it out loud in your voice felt like you turned on all the ceiling lights and lamps in the room at the same time.

Using a casino metaphor, it’s stunningly psychotic that we would bet everything we have on “black”. Irreplaceable people. American treasures. We’re feeding them to the meat grinder. I have been praying since the moment your story dropped.

That CIA brain organized a giant box of legos and built a city!

Hope to God and praying someone calls off this mad mission.

Thank you for having that big brain!

I listened to a guy who said they’ve war gamed out this scenario for 20-years in a row and they always fail. He said it’s absolutely impossible that the uranium would be found. It will be divided into many sites all over the country. It’s a death mission.

The Straight of Hormuz, according to insurance companies that insure tankers, is based on fear and risk. The more fear there is, the greater the risk.

The insurance companies cancel the tanker’s policy for 7-days when a risk event happens so they can reevaluate the risk and re-price the premium.

The Straight has been closed for 26-days.

If policies were canceled immediately when hostilities began on February 28, 2026, the newly rated premium would not be available until the 7th of March. If more military action unfolded, the insurer might cancel again for 7-day before re-writing the premium. That takes us to 14 March 2026.

Basically, shipping companies have had 4 days that they could move their tanker if they want to buy the insurance at the rewritten premium. Tankers won’t move without insurance, unless they are the dark fleet.

The premium started at .25% / dollar of ship value.

After the USNS Robert E. Peary allegedly sank on 23 March 2026,with $58-billion of cargo in the Red Sea, the price of insurance surged 600%.

Insurance rates peaked at a 1000% increase.

The entire world thinks that a billion dollars and spec ops guys will open the Straight.

Only the cessation of hostilities will end the fear which ends the risk which lowers the cost on insurance.

To use another metaphor, no one will buy a home in Tornado Alley if they don’t have insurance.

Sending spec ops is gong to create risk. The objective cannot be obtained with force.

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aDoozy
16hEdited

Thank you for the information about two other invasion points that have been discussed. I did a bit of reading about Chabahar, and it is a former fishing village, with a current population of 70,000+. It is a Free Trade Zone, and popular with vacationers. I agree with Larry that US takeover of the Chabahar port would not facilitate their Strait goals, much less their oil depot grab of Kharg.

More zany ideas from the lunatic psychopaths.

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