Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
4h

The situation in the Middle East is fluid.

On Monday, June 8:

IRAN STRIKES ISRAEL, UNVEILS NEW KHEIBAR SHEKAN MISSILES, SHAHED-238 DRONES

https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/iran-strikes-israel-new-missiles-ehsan-safarnejad

*******

Israel Shuts Gaza Crossings, Halts Aid after Iranian Retaliation

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/israel-shuts-gaza-crossings-halts-aid-after-iranian-retaliation/

*******

From geopolitical financial newswire service First Squawk:

IRAN SAYS IT HAS NOW --FULLY BLOCKED-- THE BAB EL-MANDEB STRAIT, ALONG WITH THE COMPLETE CLOSURE OF THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ, WITH THE NEXT STEP BEING STRIKES ON OIL, GAS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE OF US-ALLIED GULF COUNTRIES IN RESPONSE TO TODAY'S ISRAELI STRIKES ON THE PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX, PER A SOURCE CLOSE TO IRAN'S GHALIBAF.

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
4h

Larry, our brilliant brave heart Cdn Lawyer-Journalist Dimitri Lascaris is BACK IN LEBANON sending out 2 Substacks a day with video coverage . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZ4-CADVFjM

Yesterday he talked about Tyre, known in Arabic as Sour, in southern Lebanon about 83 km south of Beirut.

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