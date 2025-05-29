Son of the New American Revolution

Medical Auteur
5h

Thank you. I appreciate that in your analyses you don't seem to insist, like most other dissident commentators, that Trump is playing grandmaster-level chess with sophisticated game-theory elements. Sometimes a sac of fecal effluent is just.......a sac of fecal effluent.

Michael
2h

How can 1 president manage 340 million people? Trump has 1 brain, 2 hands and max 24h per day. That's not enough to do the task alone. Right, it's about the team. If the team doesn't like him, they just do the mushroom treatment (RINOs, Deep State, ...). They already tested it in his first term and improved it during the Biden term. Trump has the difficult task to separate between right and wrong while being surrounded by liars and traitors who's job is only to derail him. Disinformation and omitted contexts everywhere. He needs some help from his real friends and has to allow it. And that would be a sign of strength, not weakness. Until then Trump is a tragic figure who at least tried. Tragic because the Russian and Iranian "enemies" probably mean better with him and his policies than some people sitting next to him on a daily basis.

