Son of the New American Revolution

Thank-you Larry for voluntarily running in this crazy marathon and adding essential intel and clarity on so many podcasts. Of all of them I particularly appreciate how you respectfully but firmly handled Mario Nawfal on March 1/26.

Sending a wave of prayers for wisdom. clarity, strength and perseverance from Third Watch Canada.

I see in Mario's countenance, posture, and subdued questions, he respects you like a trustworthy father.

Father God is giving you this favour. Be a good shepherd and lead Mario away from the false security of the finance world in Dubai and into safe green pastures. Seeing and maybe hearing bombs in the UAE for the first time is a traumatic experience. His beliefs that his financial wealth will guarantee security as long as he lives are being shaken.

I am shocked he is still streaming from that office. Being a mother and grandmother I keep looking to see if anything behind him is lighting up.

