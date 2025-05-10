Something potentially significant is happening with Trump’s foreign policy in West Asia. Let’s review the critical data points:

Michael Waltz — Trump demotes his National Security advisor, Michael Waltz, for conspiring with Bibi Netanyahu to push the President into attacking Iran. The Washington Post story from last Saturday, explaining why Waltz was ousted, was published with the cooperation of Trump’s White House. Whether this is true does not matter… it is the start of a narrative that the Trump Administration is pushing.

The Houthis Capitulate — During an Oval Office meeting with the newly minted Canadian Prime Minister, Trump made an offhand announcement that the Houthis had surrendered and promised to stop attacking US ships. This is utter nonsense. The real story is that the Sultan of Oman brokered the deal, which allowed Trump to save face by declaring victory and withdrawing US ships from the Red Sea. In fact, this was a victory for the Houthis. The icing on the cake… Trump did not inform the Israelis in advance. Trump’s uber Zionist ambassdor, Mike Huckabee, confirmed this in remarks to the press:

‘We don’t need Israel’s permission to conclude an agreement with the Houthis.

If one of the 700,000 American citizens inside Israel is hurt by a Houthi attack, then we’ll respond, otherwise we have nothing to do with it.’

I do not think that Trump is engaged in some Rube Goldberg plan of deception. The insult to Netanyahu appears to be genuine. At least the Israeli press believes it. Consider the Haaretz assessment of the rift between Trump and Netanyahu:

Thus, for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump’s visit to the region is starting off on the wrong foot, even before the president has boarded Air Force One. Netanyahu finds himself in political limbo, and it’s no wonder: It’s hard to count the many scenarios that could emerge from this visit. Economic agreements? Diplomatic agreements? A visit to Tehran? Thursday night, Reuters reported that Trump wouldn’t demand Saudi normalization with Israel as a condition for a civilian nuclear deal from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the “antisemites,” wouldn’t have done that…. It was clear that the pair’s honeymoon had ended earlier than expected. Trump arrived at the White House for his second term harboring a deep resentment toward Netanyahu. In the run-up to the election, both sides put that aside. Netanyahu bet all the chips on Trump to create an improved relationship. But with Netanyahu, it always goes wrong, and right now it seems that the president simply enjoys poking him in the nose. The Washington Post’s exposé on Trump firing U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz shouldn’t be taken lightly. He was let go over his backdoor conversations with Netanyahu, who pressed for military action in Iran. These conversations dated back to the beginning of the term, even before the first Trump-Netanyahu meeting. Even in his first term, the Orange One discovered that the Purple One was lying to him, manipulating him and taking credit for him. Now it looks like a repeat. The result: Israel is sidelined from the talks with Tehran and is a supporting player in the presidential visit (in other words, is being ignored).

Humanitarian aid for the Palestinians — Trump’s Ambassador to Israel made a surprising announcement today:

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee outlined an American-Israeli plan to funnel humanitarian aid into parts of Gaza that he acknowledged will initially feed only about 60% of the population. Huckabee said the aid mechanism, which will be administered by a newly formed private foundation stood up by the US, will aim to distribute food in a way that “Hamas is not able to get their hands on it.”

Huckabee claims that the Israeli military will not be involved in delivering or distributing the food. This is likely to enrage Netanyahu’s ultra-Zionist cronies, i.e., Smotrich and Ben Gvir.

All of this is taking place on the eve of Trump’s first overseas trip on Monday… he is going to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. During the meeting last Monday with the Canadian Prime Minister, Trump dropped an additional tease… i.e., expect some big news about the Middle East. So far, there is no further clarification from the White House on this matter. There are at least two possibilities: 1) Trump is trying to cut a deal with Hamas to secure the release of the remaining hostages or 2) announcing a tentative deal with Iran that guarantees no nuclear weapons program.

If you step back and look at this series of events — i.e., Waltz, the Houthis, the split with Netanyahu, and the Humanitarian aid — I believe they are connected and are elements of a plan to get Trump a diplomatic victory in West Asia. I am pretty sure that the Gulf Arabs have told the White House advance teams that unless there is movement to stop the genocide of the Palestinians, Trump would get a frosty reception. This may explain why Trump appears to be tossing Bibi Netanyahu under the bus. We will soon know if this is a fiasco or if it is an unexpected breakthrough, which will lessen the chance of war with Iran.

Colonel Wilkerson and I discussed the latest development surrounding Yemen, Israel and Iran with Nima today:

During today’s Roundtable with Judge Napolitano, we focused on Ray’s experience in Moscow and his impression of the Victory Day parade: