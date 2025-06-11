I have just landed in Dubai. It is midnight local, which is 4pm eastern daylight savings time. I have been greeted by the following messages:

Iraqi sources report increased military air activity in the skies above western Iraq following recent regional tensions. Evacuation of non-essential personnel has reportedly begun at the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The White House says President Trump is aware of and monitoring the withdrawal of non-essential personnel and military families from the Middle East. The U.S. State Department has also authorized the evacuation of non-essential employees and family members from Kuwait – AP

Donald Trump apparently has decided to attack Iran. Mark this date. It is the beginning of the end of the Trump Presidency. Trump has been persuaded that the Iranian air defense is weak and that a US bombing run will eliminate any chance that Iran can build a nuclear device. He has been a victim of lies. He will shortly discover, if these attacks take place, that Iran retains a significant capability to shoot down US aircraft. In fact, I fully expect Iran will capture and put on display several US air force officers in the next week.

If Trump launches this attack, Iran will retaliate against US bases and Israel. Israel, for the first time in 77 years, will suffer devastating losses. If Trump thought the Houthis were a tough customer, he’s going to learn a hard lesson with Iran.

Maybe I am wrong. Maybe the US will destroy critical infrastructure in Iran and Iran will not be able to respond. I do not think that is likely. If the US carries out these strikes, this will create significant problems with Putin and likely derail efforts to normalize relations. China also will react strongly to any US attack on Iran.

Dear President Trump, for the love of God, STOP!