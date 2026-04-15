Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
2h

Trump wants out, but Israel does not want him out until he turns Iran into Gaza.

So Trump fancy-dances ideas and actions in an effort to get out, while still pleasing Israel. I don't think he has a dance that can do that.

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
3h

Susie Wiles is alarmed that Trump's popularity continues to plummet. Though Wiles doesn't physically resemble her, she reminds me of the Disney villain Cruella de Vil. She appears to be the manager of Trump, and his Cabinet members, too. As such, she is to Trump what Valerie Jarrett was to Obama.

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