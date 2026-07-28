Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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ann watson's avatar
ann watson
10h

I got this from X - ONYANGO OCHIENG JR

Something happened about 10 days ago that caught the US by both surprise

and utter shock. After the US struck a dormitory at the 388th military academy

in Bampur, Iran, on 15th July, killing 7 cadets while sleeping. The Iranians went for a

similar target at Muwaffaq Al Salti Airbase (MSAB) in Jordan on 17th July

when US soldiers were sleeping. Textbook eye for an eye. What makes this Iranian

strike unique is there was a function at this facility that ended, and the soldiers walked into

their dormitories exactly 7 minutes later, and the Iranian ballistic missile arrived, taking out

the entire dormitory section. Washington is wondering how Iran got this real-time

intelligence, which could have only come from someone who was within this facility,

someone near the facility with clear insider information, or someone watching them

in real-time from the skies. You see, the US really underestimated Iran; probably it

thought Iran was Burundi. Now they can't believe their eyes...the Washington Warlord

s can't get their grip ( , , , )

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
8hEdited

I am grateful for the detailed information that Larry has reported.

Reading that "more than 150 medics have arrived at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany", and that likely 100+ wounded soldiers--maybe more--were taken to Germany, hit me hard in my heart. We don't know if or how many soldiers were killed at those three bases.

As Iran has been retaliation-hitting US bases in the Mideast countries, why were many US soldiers left at those bases? They were put in high jeopardy by their own commanders.

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