Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
12h

I agree: "The indictment of Maduro — you can read it here — is a political diatribe rather than a litany of actual crimes." They have trumped-up charges (literally) against Maduro to fit in with their goals of oil grab and regime change. The theatrics of the Special Op during the night boosted their claim to 'America's greatness'. I do believe that some Venezuelan government and military people were bribed to betray Maduro by not using the air defenses they had prepared.

Back to the charges against Maduro~the Trump administration has written a story that Maduro is a very bad man who is a kingpin in the illegal drug world. In that story, Trump despises people who supply illegal drugs to Americans. This story is at odds with Trump's real actions: pardoning drug trafficker former Honduran Pres. Hernandez, and buddying up with drug trafficking Pres. Noboa of Ecuador.

aDoozy
11h

Will the Western mainstream media tell us that at least 40 people were killed in Venezuela by the US on Jan.3? Will we hear that apartment building(s) were hit, and that 80 yr. old Rosa Gonzalez died in her apartment by a US airstrike? Imagine the terror inflicted on the civilians~during the night, plus electricity in Caracas purposely shut off by the US. This story includes details I had not read before:

Report: US Attack on Venezuela Killed at Least 40, Including Military Personnel and Civilians https://news.antiwar.com/2026/01/03/report-us-attack-on-venezuela-killed-at-least-40-including-military-personnel-and-civilians/

