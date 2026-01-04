There was a time when the patriots in America believed in staying at home, minding their own business and expecting the same of other countries. The time no longer exists… At least as a majority of opinion. The citizens of the US who are cheering the kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro and his wife for the alleged crime of narco-terrorism is an appalling reminder that the majority of Americans endorse a policy in which the government, regardless who is President, can do any damn thing they want without regard to the law or the Constitution.

Trump is not the one setting a dangerous precedent… He is simply continuing a tradition of unlawful, illegal conduct of being able to use the US military as a cudgel against anyone that the President and his team decide are bad. George W. Bush authorized torture and confined dozens of innocent men to Guantanamo in the name of fighting terrorism Ditto Barack Obama, who decided it was a swell idea to order the murder of a US citizen — Anwar al-Awlaki — because he was a suspected terrorist. Terrorism is the excuse that tyrants use to deprive people around the world of their fundamental human rights. In the United States, accusations of being a terrorist or supporting a terrorist becomes a justification to deny US citizens of their Constitutional rights.

Despite the fact that the US judicial system is founded on the principle that the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the Trump administration, with the full and enthusiastic support of the media, is treating Maduro and his wife as criminals already convicted of crimes they allegedly committed.

I am hoping there are some competent criminal defense lawyers with the courage to step up and defend the Maduros. The indictment of Maduro — you can read it here — is a political diatribe rather than a litany of actual crimes. There are a number of assertions that are not backed up by evidence — i.e., date, time, amounts of cocaine, etc. — in the indictment. Here is but one example:

At various times since in or about 1999, Venezuelan officials, including NICOLAS MADURO MOROS, DIOSDADO CABELLO RONDON, and RAMON RODRIGUEZ CHACIN, the defendants, have partnered with narco-terrorists from the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (“F ARC”), Ejercito de Liberaci6n Nacional (“ELN”), the Sinaloa Cartel, the Zetas, and Tren de Aragua (“TdA”), including TdA’ s leader, HECTOR RUSTHENFORD GUERRERO FLORES, a/k/a “Nifio Guerrero,” the defendant. In sum, MADURO MOROS and his co-conspirators have, for decades, partnered with some of the most violent and prolific drug traffickers and narco-terrorists in the world, and relied on corrupt officials throughout the region, to distribute tons of cocaine to the United States.

The indictment makes the laughable claim that the FARC is one of the major cocaine producers in Colombia. Maduro succeeded Chavez in 2013… The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), formally known as FARC-EP, disbanded as an armed guerrilla group in 2017 following the implementation of the 2016 peace agreement with the Colombian government. How has a group that disbanded 10 years ago continued to be a major producer of cocaine? I am suggesting that the US government case against Maduro may not be as strong as it appears at first glance based on the indictment.

The drug charges against Maduro is just a pretext for regime change. Those who were counting on Nobel prize winner, Maria Corina Machado, to take over from Maduro may be disappointed based on Trump’s latest remarks:

President Donald Trump has dismissed Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado as a potential national leader, despite the Nobel laureate’s vocal support of the US military operation against her own country. During a press conference, Trump was asked whether he was in contact with Machado or viewed her as a viable leader following Maduro’s capture. “I think it’d be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn’t have the support or the respect within the country. She’s a very nice woman but she doesn’t have the respect,” Trump said.

For the time being, according to Trump, the US is going to govern Venezuela, with Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth given that mission. This should be interesting.

I believe the true objective of the kidnapping operation to remove Maduro is to secure US control of Venezuelan oil in anticipation of a disruption of the flow of oil from the Persian Gulf when Israel, with US-backing, launches a new attack on Iran. I suppose you could say that Trump’s Monday meeting with Netanyahu, which coincided with the eruption of protests in Iran that were likely incited by the MEK — a terrorist group with direct ties to the CIA and Mossad — followed by the kidnapping of Maduro and his wife is just a happy series of coincidences… I don’t believe in coincidence.

I discussed the kidnapping today and its implications with Judge Napolitano, Garland Nixon and Glenn Diesen in separate chats: