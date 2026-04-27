Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
4h

I agree with Larry that the man, and the sluggy security, are highly suspicious, perhaps theater. Could this really have been staged to gain sympathy for him? Trump is in a big hole, so he thought that being a victim would win back support? I think that anything is possible with him.

I wondered how the CA man thought he could get into the banquet room, and then how he was going to use three kinds of weapons to accomplish his intentions: shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives. A manifesto he allegedly wrote has been found in CA. i have not read it, but why was it posted online less than 24 hours after his takedown? Shouldn't such a thing be investigated, the assailant questioned, his family and friends/co-workers be questioned before publicizing?

Very interesting that Vance was hustled out before Trump. I also don't undertand why the VP and Speaker of the House were all in the same room. What if an explosive was set in the room, and it blew--killing the chain of succession all at once? Horribly sloppy security, or security that was following a script. Reminds me of the horribly sloppy Butler, PA security.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀 😃

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