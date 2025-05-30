Son of the New American Revolution

First, many have referred to Israel's genocide of Palestinians--including Gaza primarily, and also the West Band--as a 'war with Hamas'.

We all know what Israel has been doing to hurt and kill people, but what is Hamas doing in this war? I am not besmerching Hamas. I ask what Hamas firepower has been aiming at Israel? Are there gun battles going on, does Hamas have an air defense system?

Now--we know that Israel is adamant in its goal to wipe out Gaza--to erase its population.

How can Israel be trusted in a ceasefire when it disregarded the last one? Right now it is killing humanitarian aid workers:

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/israeli-airstrikes-kill-five-gaza-aid-workers-from-turkish-organization/

And it has fired 'warning shots' close to 31 diplomats from several countries who visited the West Bank:

https://theconversation.com/idf-firing-warning-shots-near-diplomats-sets-an-unacceptable-precedent-in-international-relations-257488

How can Israel be trusted to abide by the terms of ANY kind of deal?

What will be their punishment if they don't?

