Son of the New American Revolution

Peter Taylor
1h

If Robinson didn’t do it and is being used as a patsy, another in a long line post similar past occurrences and events the question would need to be what receipts indeed, was he, family, friends or acquaintances paid to encourage and entice him to confess to such a heinous, life altering and shattering event as hast impacted both victim and Tyler himself together all involved in his life and impacted this confessed unto event, namely the respective families and loved ones on both sides.

There will be a trail… always is, the filthy lucre received, assured, guaranteed, paid or to be paid, for I would be certain that recompense for undertaking such, that typically the currency required irrespective of the type or form .. be it property, gold, diamonds, other precious metals, crypto, intangibles such as art, motor vehicles, payment for services or perhaps treatments required, education etc.. even crypto irrespective of to whom it was given will leave a signature, a fiscal signature… it might not be readily apparent, but eventually…. apparent it such payment will become, for no one, nobody would ever commit let alone submit to fessing up for something such as the Kirk assassination without receipt of their due…

Thus in this particular case it is my position that time will be the catalyst behind the reveal… it’s really a case of just biding time, of being and remaining observant for in the fullness of and commensurate the passage of time what we need will reveal…

As such this issue I somehow tend to believe isn’t going to go away in a hurry, something I’m sure that if the arrested perpetrator is a patsy, then the matter “going away” away from public discourse and “public conscious” is merely wishful thinking, in other words hopium….

Hence it is incumbent that the eyes of the world who know and are familiar with the perpetrator, including down the several layers of his family, similarly his friends and associates will remain diligent and watchful … for the time will surely come and when it does present, hopefully there will still be eyes ready, waiting to reveal it all….then we will truly know… just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand

