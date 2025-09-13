There is an understandable level of skepticism about the 22-year-old alleged to have fired the shot that killed Charlie Kirk. The spin coming out of the FBI and local law enforcement is painting Tyler Robinson as a radical leftist acting on his own. I have no evidence to disprove that claim, but there are some other things that suggest an alternative motive. I want to call your attention to the latest from Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil at the GrayZone: Charlie Kirk refused Netanyahu funding offer, was ‘frightened’ by pro-Israel forces before death, friend reveals.
I am posting the first three paragraphs of the article (and I encourage you to read the rest):
Son of the New American Revolution is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Charlie Kirk rejected an offer earlier this year from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to arrange a massive new infusion of Zionist money into his Turning Point USA (TPUSA) organization, America’s largest conservative youth association, according to a longtime friend of the slain commentator speaking on the condition of anonymity. The source told The Grayzone that the late pro-Trump influencer believed Netanyahu was trying to cow him into silence as he began to publicly question Israel’s overwhelming influence in Washington and demanded more space to criticize it.
In the weeks leading up to his September 10 assassination, Kirk had come to loathe the Israeli leader, regarding him as a “bully,” the source said. Kirk was disgusted by what he witnessed inside the Trump administration, where Netanyahu sought to personally dictate the president’s personnel decisions, and weaponized Israeli assets like billionaire donor Miriam Adelson to keep the White House firmly under its thumb.
According to Kirk’s friend, who also enjoyed access to President Donald Trump and his inner circle, Kirk strongly warned Trump last June against bombing Iran on Israel’s behalf. “Charlie was the only person who did that,” they said, recalling how Trump “barked at him” in response and angrily shut down the conversation. The source believes the incident confirmed in Kirk’s mind that the president of the United States had fallen under the control of a malign foreign power, and was leading his own country into a series of disastrous conflicts.
If you watched the debate between Dave Smith and Josh Hammer, which was moderated by Charlie on July 13th, at least 2/3rds of the youthful audience cheered Dave’s strong critique of Israel. There is no doubt that the Zionists are panicked by the growing opposition to Zionism and Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people among the under-30 crowd in the United States. This would not be the first time that the ardent Zionists have been part of a successful effort to kill an American politician or military personnel. The evidence that Israeli intelligence, along with the CIA and Meyer Lansky’s crew, carried out the assassination of John F. Kennedy because of his efforts to stop Israel’s nuclear weapons program and to require the predecessor of AIPAC to register as a foreign agent.
While it is not wild speculation to point out the obvious motive for the Zionists to eliminate Charlie Kirk, we still have to deal with the facts at hand — Tyler Robinson reportedly has confessed and the firearm allegedly used has been recovered. It is now up to the Feds and the Utah police to present evidence to support their claim.
I was traveling today to attend a friend’s birthday party and, for the first time, got to tell the Judge, “Thank you for accommodating my schedule.” We discussed the ballistics and the rifle involved:
If Robinson didn’t do it and is being used as a patsy, another in a long line post similar past occurrences and events the question would need to be what receipts indeed, was he, family, friends or acquaintances paid to encourage and entice him to confess to such a heinous, life altering and shattering event as hast impacted both victim and Tyler himself together all involved in his life and impacted this confessed unto event, namely the respective families and loved ones on both sides.
There will be a trail… always is, the filthy lucre received, assured, guaranteed, paid or to be paid, for I would be certain that recompense for undertaking such, that typically the currency required irrespective of the type or form .. be it property, gold, diamonds, other precious metals, crypto, intangibles such as art, motor vehicles, payment for services or perhaps treatments required, education etc.. even crypto irrespective of to whom it was given will leave a signature, a fiscal signature… it might not be readily apparent, but eventually…. apparent it such payment will become, for no one, nobody would ever commit let alone submit to fessing up for something such as the Kirk assassination without receipt of their due…
Thus in this particular case it is my position that time will be the catalyst behind the reveal… it’s really a case of just biding time, of being and remaining observant for in the fullness of and commensurate the passage of time what we need will reveal…
As such this issue I somehow tend to believe isn’t going to go away in a hurry, something I’m sure that if the arrested perpetrator is a patsy, then the matter “going away” away from public discourse and “public conscious” is merely wishful thinking, in other words hopium….
Hence it is incumbent that the eyes of the world who know and are familiar with the perpetrator, including down the several layers of his family, similarly his friends and associates will remain diligent and watchful … for the time will surely come and when it does present, hopefully there will still be eyes ready, waiting to reveal it all….then we will truly know… just saying
Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand