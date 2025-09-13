There is an understandable level of skepticism about the 22-year-old alleged to have fired the shot that killed Charlie Kirk. The spin coming out of the FBI and local law enforcement is painting Tyler Robinson as a radical leftist acting on his own. I have no evidence to disprove that claim, but there are some other things that suggest an alternative motive. I want to call your attention to the latest from Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil at the GrayZone: Charlie Kirk refused Netanyahu funding offer, was ‘frightened’ by pro-Israel forces before death, friend reveals.

I am posting the first three paragraphs of the article (and I encourage you to read the rest):

Charlie Kirk rejected an offer earlier this year from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to arrange a massive new infusion of Zionist money into his Turning Point USA (TPUSA) organization, America’s largest conservative youth association, according to a longtime friend of the slain commentator speaking on the condition of anonymity. The source told The Grayzone that the late pro-Trump influencer believed Netanyahu was trying to cow him into silence as he began to publicly question Israel’s overwhelming influence in Washington and demanded more space to criticize it. In the weeks leading up to his September 10 assassination, Kirk had come to loathe the Israeli leader, regarding him as a “bully,” the source said. Kirk was disgusted by what he witnessed inside the Trump administration, where Netanyahu sought to personally dictate the president’s personnel decisions, and weaponized Israeli assets like billionaire donor Miriam Adelson to keep the White House firmly under its thumb. According to Kirk’s friend, who also enjoyed access to President Donald Trump and his inner circle, Kirk strongly warned Trump last June against bombing Iran on Israel’s behalf. “Charlie was the only person who did that,” they said, recalling how Trump “barked at him” in response and angrily shut down the conversation. The source believes the incident confirmed in Kirk’s mind that the president of the United States had fallen under the control of a malign foreign power, and was leading his own country into a series of disastrous conflicts.

If you watched the debate between Dave Smith and Josh Hammer, which was moderated by Charlie on July 13th, at least 2/3rds of the youthful audience cheered Dave’s strong critique of Israel. There is no doubt that the Zionists are panicked by the growing opposition to Zionism and Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people among the under-30 crowd in the United States. This would not be the first time that the ardent Zionists have been part of a successful effort to kill an American politician or military personnel. The evidence that Israeli intelligence, along with the CIA and Meyer Lansky’s crew, carried out the assassination of John F. Kennedy because of his efforts to stop Israel’s nuclear weapons program and to require the predecessor of AIPAC to register as a foreign agent.

While it is not wild speculation to point out the obvious motive for the Zionists to eliminate Charlie Kirk, we still have to deal with the facts at hand — Tyler Robinson reportedly has confessed and the firearm allegedly used has been recovered. It is now up to the Feds and the Utah police to present evidence to support their claim.

I was traveling today to attend a friend’s birthday party and, for the first time, got to tell the Judge, “Thank you for accommodating my schedule.” We discussed the ballistics and the rifle involved: