Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

Caribbean Hawk
It's the same playbook before any US invasion:

Saddam had Weapons of Mass destruction

The Taliban were responsible for 9/11 before the 2001 invasion

Maduro is a Narco-Terrorist linked to Tren de Aragua. Next?

Works like a charm every time.

(I did a piece on this in my most recent Substack:

https://open.substack.com/pub/caribbeanhawk/p/is-war-coming-to-the-caribbean?r=2pghlz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true)

ann watson
Yes, I think so too Larry. And thanks for disabling the block on commenters like me, that don't pay anything. I appreciate it.

