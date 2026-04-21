Pakistan is trying desperately to hold a new round of talks in Islamabad between the US and Iran. After conflicting statements from the Trump administration, it appears that JD Vance, accompanied by his Zionist watchers — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — are headed back to Islamabad. As of 22:20 hours eastern, Iran’s lead negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said there will be no negotiations while the US blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect, stating that they are prepared to demonstrate new cards on the battlefield.

On Monday, April 20, 2026, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made several public statements (primarily via a post on X and remarks reported by state media) regarding potential negotiations with the United States. His tone was cautious, skeptical, and defiant, while still leaving the door open to diplomacy. He emphasized that any serious talks must be based on consistent, reliable behavior rather than pressure. Pezeshkian highlighted “deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US government conduct.” He accused American officials of sending “unconstructive and contradictory signals” that convey a “bitter message” — that the US is seeking Iran’s surrender.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran will not yield to threats or bullying. He stated that “war benefits no one” and that “every rational and diplomatic path should be used to reduce tensions.” However, he added that “distrust of the enemy and vigilance in interactions are undeniable necessities.” He described the ongoing US naval blockade as evidence that Washington may be “repeating previous patterns and betraying diplomacy.” Unless Donald Trump lifts the blockade and stops issuing threats, I think that Iran will not agree to a new round of talks.

On the military front, Iran has reacted to the seizure of its cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman by deploying thousands of new anti-ship mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran was not making idle threats about closing the Strait of Hormuz. It is day 53 since the start of the Ramadan war on the 28th of February and Iran is showing no signs of wavering in its demand that the US fulfill its initial acceptance of Iran’s 10-point plan.

Today, Tuesday, marks the final day of the ceasefire that Israel, the US and Iran accepted on 7 April. Both the US and Iran are locked-and-loaded to continue the fight. The US lacks the military resources that are required to open the Strait of Hormuz. It is not just a matter of clearing the mines and seizing territory on the coast… The US would need an enormous ground force to drive inland in order to locate and destroy missile and drone launch sites. As long as Iran can fire missiles and drones at a ship that tries to pass through the Strait without the permission of the IRGC, the Strait will remain closed and firmly under Iranian control.

A recent Wall Street Journal article — Behind Trump’s Public Bravado on the War, He Grapples With His Own Fears — reports that Trump’s spate of bizarre, vulgar, threatening posts on social media, e.g., threatening to end Iran as a civilization (implying the use of nuclear weapons), is simply a negotiating ploy — i.e., convince the Iranians that he is unstable and could do anything in order to convince Iran to make concessions. If that is genuinely Trump’s intention, it has backfired spectacularly. It has raised legitimate questions about his mental competence.

Although Trump reportedly is terrified of getting bogged down in another forever war that he once vowed he would never do, I think he will order a new round of attacks in hopes that he will break Iran’s will to resist. That will only compound his problems because Iran will retaliate and inflict catastrophic damage on the Gulf Arabs who continue to side with the US.

Trump still has an exit ramp… JD Vance, working through the Pakistanis, had a tentative deal with the Iranians on Friday that consisted of sanctions relief, unfrozen assets, toll fees recognized in exchange for permanent cessation of hostilities, plus enrichment limits under IAEA supervision. Trump blew off that deal with his decision to impose a blockade. Trump being Trump, he could reverse himself, lift the blockade and empower JD Vance to make the deal.

I am not holding my breath. While such a deal will infuriate the Zionists — both Jewish and Christian — this concession might salvage what is left of Trump’s tattered legacy. However, I think Trump will resort to force… I hope I am wrong.

If you are up for a change of pace, I was interviewed by an American ex-pat living in Nicaragua. I took a stroll down memory lane with him talking about my time at the CIA where I worked as an analyst on the Contra War:

I started Monday, as usual, with Judge Napolitano. My mention of a report that during an emergency meeting on Saturday with his National Security team, President Trump was rebuffed by General Caine when Trump raised the possibility of using a nuke. I have no confirmation that the report is verified, but my comment went viral:

Back in the saddle with Nima, who came appropriately dressed:

I closed out the day talking with Kyle Anzalone about the fate of the ceasefire: