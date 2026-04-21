Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

😀 😃

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
2h

Here is a story about the Saturday meeting of Trump with the National Security team. It includes Larry's comments on Judge Napolitano's show that went viral. Jimmy Dore picked up the clip, and posted it on X. The video was frozen at Jimmy's, but it plays fine here:

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/ex-cia-analyst-claims-trump-sought-to-invoke-nuclear-codes-against-iran-before-general-caine-intervened/ar-AA21kP5w

A clip from Jimmy's show included a video made by a group called Ruby 3D. It is very well done--I highly recommend it:

THIS Is What Happens If The U.S. Nukes Iran!

https://rumble.com/v78oppo-this-is-what-happens-if-the-u.s.-nukes-iran.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

I went to Ruby 3D's channel on ewe toob, and watched another video they made. Don't miss it--it is excellent, IMO:

Stages of a Nuclear Bomb Launch by USA 🥶 (minute by minute)

https://youtu.be/bDJ8jV6mn_E?si=BOxc6bWqK9pIZEmd

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