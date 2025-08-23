Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

mk68
5h

Arguably this goes back even further at least to Obama’s firing of Michael Flynn as head of the DIA, and the subsequent efforts to discredit him even before Trump picked him to be National Security Adviser. The effort to dislodge him from that role and to thwart Trump throughout his first term more generally was arguably the culmination of a longer process of politicisation by the neocons going back to the Clinton administration, which appointed George Tenet to head the CIA.

Trump has more reason than most to suspect the intelligence community of conspiring against him. Unfortunately his character, formed in part by the mentoring of Roy Cohn, drives him to retaliate with even greater force, instead of mulling things over first. This is a predictable pattern that can be exploited and manipulated. Unlike the judo black belt Vladimir Putin, who understands how to take advantage of an opponent’s momentum such that they would ultimately over-commit, Trump’s style is to meet them head on, either intimidating or bludgeoning them into submission. The increased reliance on dutiful yes-men is the logical result. With a multi-headed deep state apparatus already out of control, this does not bode well for whatever is left of this administration’s America First policy.

aDoozy
5h

This is what Stalin and Hitler did: if a subordinate delivered a bad report--if an outcome did not support der Leader's expectation and rhetoric--that subordinate was 'removed' from his position.

Trump is channeling his former TV show: "You're fired!"

Yes, I agree with Larry that Trump's attitude is dangerous.

