Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Geopolly's avatar
Geopolly
3d

It amazes me that one man, well 2 men (Bibi and Trump) can cause such an upheaval in the world as they rain down death and destruction. If it is suspected that Our President may be suffering from Frontotemporal Dementia, then surely those closest to him can see all signs. How is it possible that an impaired leader is allowed to start a war and always be near the nuclear football? Those who were fired may shed light on this.

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Violinmaven's avatar
Violinmaven
3dEdited

Why does Susie Wiles have ANY INPUT in this discussion??? She’s the Chief of Staff-read that again-she’s the Chief of Staff. That means the Secretaries and office staff! She’s NO STRATEGIC PLANNER!! She knows JACK about any of this!!! She has absolutely NO BUSINESS being involved in any of this-either for or against! This is NOT her business at all!! GET HER OUT OF THERE NOW!!😡😡😡😡😡😡

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