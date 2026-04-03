General Randy George

Soldiers talk, and the talk on social media from active duty and retired US Army Rangers and others is largely expressing shock and outrage over the forced resignations of Gen. Randy A. George, Gen. David M. Hodne and Maj. Gen. William “Bill” Green Jr. The word on the street is that General George opposes launching a ground attack in Iran. Before exploring the implications of this, I want to introduce you to these three men.

Gen. Randy A. George is the 41st Chief of Staff of the US Army. He was commissioned as an infantry officer from West Point in 1988 and has served in major command and joint leadership roles across the Army. George entered the Army as an infantry officer and served in combat and command assignments in the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He commanded at the company, battalion, brigade, division, and corps levels, which is a common progression for senior Army leaders. Before becoming Chief of Staff, he served as the 38th Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and as senior military assistant to the Secretary of Defense. He also commanded the 4th Infantry Division and I Corps Chief of Staff George assumed duties as Army Chief of Staff on September 21, 2023. During his tenure, he focused on preparing the Army for large-scale combat, improving recruiting, countering drones, and modernizing long-range weapons and industrial support.

Gen. David M. Hodne is a senior US Army officer and West Point graduate who serves as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command. Before that, he was the deputy commanding general for futures and concepts at Army Futures Command, and earlier he commanded the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson. He also previously led the Army Infantry School and served as the Army’s chief of infantry.

Maj. Gen. William “Bill” Green Jr. is the 26th Chief of Chaplains of the US Army and a senior Army chaplain. He was promoted to major general in 2023 and formally took on the Chief of Chaplains role on December 5, 2023. He grew up in Savannah, Georgia, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, joined the Army after high school, later left active duty to become an ordained minister, and returned as an Army chaplain in 1994. His education includes a B.S. from Savannah State University and a Master of Divinity from Emory University, and he has served in a wide range of chaplain assignments in the Army, including at I Corps, US Army Pacific, and the 1st Armored Division.

This move by Hegseth — which was fully coordinated with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles — is, at a minimum, a further sign of the politicization of the Department of Defense, err, I meant the Department of War. Since the acronym of the Secretary of War is SOW, can we refer to Hegseth as the Chief Pig? Sorry for the ad hominem, but I could not resist. Seriously, this kind of political housecleaning is the continuation of a trend that started in earnest under Barack Obama. The very last thing the US needs is a politicized military… one that acts more like a Praetorian Guard, whose sole mission is to protect and serve a president based on partisan political considerations rather than protect and defend the Constitution.

I know some in the military — not just guys and gals from the Army — who strongly believe that General George was forced to resign because he did not support putting US troops on the ground. In addition to the movement of A-10 Warthogs and Apache helicopters that I reported in my last post, there is a build up of US ground forces in West Asia.

Consider this: Sixty three C-17 flights that have departed CONUS and headed to Israel or Jordan since March 12, according toTheIntelFrog, with an additional 11 enroute. Twelve of these C-17 flights have departed Pope Army Airfield since March 12, 2026. Given that a C-17 can carry 102 paratroopers with combat loads, then we’re talking a total of 1,224 soldiers… that is roughly the size of one 82nd Airborne battalion and four Delta Force squadrons. The odds that the US will launch an ground operation in Iran and employ Delta Force operators is high. Remains to be seen if General George will speak out against further escalation with Iran, or if he will keep his mouth shut and take a sinecure with one of the defense industry behemoths.

The shake-up in the Trump administration is not confined to the military. Trump also fired Attorney General Pam Bondi last night and The Atlantic reports, citing sources familiar with White House planning, that discussions are underway about the possible departure of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, FBI Director Kash Patel, Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer from the Trump administration.

These personnel moves — if they happen — may signal something beyond jettisoning people who are not enthusiastic about putting troops on the ground in Iran… Gabbard and Driscoll fit that bill. Getting rid of Kash Patel and Labor Secretary Chavez-DeRemer could be a play by Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who is reading dismal polling data and wants to re-configure the Trump team with less controversial figures, and wants a makevover with an eye on the November mid-term election.

I had a great chat today wtih Sabby Sabs: