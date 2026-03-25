Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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D M's avatar
D M
7h

Yep. He’s Serious.

Buy Oil Stock > Bomb Iran > Oil Stock Up > Sell Oil Stock > Say Peace is Near > Oil Stock Down > Buy Oil Stock > Put on Repeat

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mk68's avatar
mk68
6h

The wild card here as usual is Israel. What happens if nuclear weapons are used? Are the US personnel filling those boots on the ground ready for the radiation? Or are US boots on the ground the price of NOT using nuclear weapons? How much time does that sort of payment purchase? Who, in this administration and/or the Pentagon, can, with reasonable confidence, predict what Israel will do? Or what Iran will do?

The endless parade of retired US generals spouting crapola shows either how gaga these guys become in their old age, or it's a measure of the sophistication of modern psychological warfare (satire alert). But surely Kellogg is old enough and pensioned enough to be able to rise above the small beer of the Fox News studio hospitality suite and highlight the very real dangers that go beyond the needless endangerment of US military personnel in what is already an illegal war.

The expendability of those young lives, never mind the victims of bombing campaign after bombing campaign, was surely not intended to provide media sinecures and access to power for generals who never won a war in their professional lives. But as Dennis Fritz explains in his book, this is exactly the public relations strategy that was developed during the 2003 Iraq debacle. There is no shortage of retired and lonely old men who are delighted to be treated as relevant and even remunerated for their masterful professional analysis and advocacy in the service of murder and mayhem. Al Pacino was right:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2SC4JWuQc0

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