The Trump team are thumping their chest after sealing two “tariff” deals this week — one with the European Union (EU) and one with South Korea. Yeah, boy!!! Happy Days are here again. If you sweep aside the hype, these deals are ephemeral at best. Turns out that Ursula von der Leyen had no authority to make the deal trumpeted by Trump, and it is far from certain the European states will be able to allocate the $600 billion promised by von der Leyen. And South Korea? I was told today by a source with access, that the South Koreans are pissed at Trump’s bullying and are contemplating moving closer to China on the economic front. To top it off, Trump spent part of the day threatening India and China with punitive tariffs, because of their trade relations with Russia. I think much of the World is growing weary of Trump’s childish tariff tirades.

What about China? I want to give credit to Kevin Wamsley, who hosts the Inside China Business channel on YouTube. I have lifted the following transcript from his most recent broadcast (the full video is posted below). According to Kevin:

The issue on the China side though is that the Chinese economy has diversified away from the United States. Forbes pointed out that China is now just the third largest trade partner for the US, a distant third behind Mexico and Canada. In the month of May, China was less than 6% of US trade, which was the lowest level in over 20 years. These are the ASEAN countries, and together they have a population twice as large as the United States, over 700 million people. These are also some of the fastest growing consumer markets in the world with a fast growing middle class. And this group of countries is now China’s largest trading partner by far, way ahead of the European Union and the United States. Looking at trade data from just the first five months of 2025. The first column is exports from China. Next column is exports to China. Then the rolling year-over-year percentage difference over the past five years. The United States overall trade is down 9.3%. Exports are down 9.9. But here are the biggest trading partners in the ASEAN block. Exports to Vietnam up 21%, Thailand up 23%, Indonesia up 16. Foreign direct investment between China and the block is also strong, growing over 34% year-over-year and now at over $25 billion. China is also dramatically increasing its trade with South America. In 2000, China was less than 2% of Latin American trade. That’s South America plus Central America. Since this trade is growing at 31% per year and in 2024 came in at $518 billion and continues to rise. China is now South America’s top trading partner…. Liquefied natural gas imports from the United States are down two-thirds from last year. Crude oil imports also down two-thirds . Coking coal down 87%. In agriculture, US exports to China of corn down over 90%. Beef down 9%. China’s imports of American soybeans and pork went to zero.

Here are two fascinating graphics from Kevin’s presentation. The following shows that the US was the largest trading partner with most of the world in the year 2000:

Now, 24 years later, the situation is reversed… China is now the largest trading partner with most of the world:

Here is Kevin’s full video… It’s less than nine minutes playing time:

What Trump and his advisors fail to appreciate is that the US position with respect to international trade has shifted significantly in favor of China. Trump’s tariff strategy might have made sense (and cents) 24-years ago, but it is no longer in a position to dictate to China. In fact, China holds some serious cards in terms of critical minerals and batteries that the US cannot live without… Not to mention pharmaceuticals as well.

I can give you a personal anecdote on how Trump’s posturing towards China is screwing up supply chains. My son’s I-Pad crapped out a month ago. After weeks of waiting, he finally received the replacement today… only it was a small version because the large screen version was not available.

I discussed the trade and tariff issues with Danny Davis today:

And here is my conversation with James Carrigan, who hosts a podcast on Rumble:

