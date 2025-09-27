Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Richard Roskell
7h

So the big psyops is to frame Russia by sending 16 moped drones against NATO bases? Sure, that's believable. It's just the way I'd chose to start WW3 if I were Vladimir Putin.

Michael
2h

They are not just preparing, they are already executing it together with the EU/NATO states. Russian fighter jets flying from one Russian air base to another, crossing some rocks in the sea, are reported to violate (and more or less attack) Estonia which calls for NATO help. Here you can see that the state funded EU mainstream press is supporting this. Another time a Russian plane flew over a German ship. Wow, what an attack. Another time some Russian decoy drones flew into Poland and damaged a house (which later was reported to be damaged actually by a Polish fighter jet who lost his missile). Every time there's page 1 headlines and page 20 retractions, if ever. So clearly the politicians push this narrative. And it's easy to spot these false flags - no serious Russian attack to some country would ever start with with toys like this, because it's just nonsense from the attacker. The EU is in full swing to ruin itself economically, the Russians just have to wait until the EU finishes up itself. If Russia would really attack the West, we would see nukes and Oreshniks and heavy bombardment on a daily basis in Berlin, Paris, London. But then it's also likely that the roaring NATO paper tiger would be defeated in a few days. Nobody believes this crap and there's just no serious motive for Russia to attack EU. Except that the EU continues to ramp up hostilities against Russia. And: It should worry that two green ministers in Germany from the previous government (Habeck, Baerbock) basically fled the country. Maybe they know more about the future of EU than they tell us. And German government still talks about being ready for war with Russia in 2026 or 2029 (=third defeat).

