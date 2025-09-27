I received the following from one of my loyal readers. Judge for yourself:
World War III will start very soon if the information about Kyiv’s plans to carry out a false-flag operation in Romania and Poland is confirmed.
According to the available information, the plan is to repair several downed Russian UAVs, send them — disguised as ‘Russian drones’ — to NATO hubs in Poland and Romania, conduct a disinformation campaign in Europe with the intent to blame everything on Moscow and thereby trigger an armed conflict between Russia and NATO.” (c) Russian MFA
On Kyiv’s plans to carry out a false-flag operation in Romania and Poland
Today several Hungarian media outlets reported on Zelensky’s plans to carry out sabotage in Romania and Poland in order to blame Russia. Thus, on Bankova they are preparing their own “Gleiwitz incident” — to create a casus belli for a war between Russia and NATO.
According to the available information, the Kyiv regime’s plan is as follows:
Repair several downed or intercepted Russian UAVs.
Equip them with a combat warhead.
Send UAVs controlled by Ukrainian specialists — disguised as “Russian drones” — to major NATO transport hubs in Poland and Romania.
Simultaneously conduct a disinformation campaign in Europe to blame everything on Moscow.
Ignite an armed conflict between the Russian Federation and NATO.
To carry out this provocation, on September 16 Russian “Geran” UAVs were already brought to the Yavoriv training ground in Western Ukraine, where the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security of the Hetman Petro Sahaidachny National Academy is located. They were previously repaired in Lviv at the LORTA plant.
As Hungarian journalists write, the reason for these actions by Zelensky is simple: the AFU is suffering a crushing defeat. The army’s collapse is no longer at the tactical level; it is taking on a strategic character.
If all this is confirmed, then we must admit… Never in modern times has Europe been so close to the start of World War III.
I am hoping that Donald Trump’s Truth Social post, in which he dumped the Ukraine war onto Europe’s back, will give Romania and Poland pause in going along with this scheme because there is no guarantee the US will come to their aid. However, desperate people to desperate things.
Son of the New American Revolution is a reader-supported publication.
I discussed the Palestinian crisis and the war in Ukraine with Nima and Colonel Wilkerson today:
Judge Nap, Ray and I did our usual Friday gig:
Christian White, a relatively new YouTuber, interviewed me on Tuesday. I received the link late yesterday:
So the big psyops is to frame Russia by sending 16 moped drones against NATO bases? Sure, that's believable. It's just the way I'd chose to start WW3 if I were Vladimir Putin.
They are not just preparing, they are already executing it together with the EU/NATO states. Russian fighter jets flying from one Russian air base to another, crossing some rocks in the sea, are reported to violate (and more or less attack) Estonia which calls for NATO help. Here you can see that the state funded EU mainstream press is supporting this. Another time a Russian plane flew over a German ship. Wow, what an attack. Another time some Russian decoy drones flew into Poland and damaged a house (which later was reported to be damaged actually by a Polish fighter jet who lost his missile). Every time there's page 1 headlines and page 20 retractions, if ever. So clearly the politicians push this narrative. And it's easy to spot these false flags - no serious Russian attack to some country would ever start with with toys like this, because it's just nonsense from the attacker. The EU is in full swing to ruin itself economically, the Russians just have to wait until the EU finishes up itself. If Russia would really attack the West, we would see nukes and Oreshniks and heavy bombardment on a daily basis in Berlin, Paris, London. But then it's also likely that the roaring NATO paper tiger would be defeated in a few days. Nobody believes this crap and there's just no serious motive for Russia to attack EU. Except that the EU continues to ramp up hostilities against Russia. And: It should worry that two green ministers in Germany from the previous government (Habeck, Baerbock) basically fled the country. Maybe they know more about the future of EU than they tell us. And German government still talks about being ready for war with Russia in 2026 or 2029 (=third defeat).