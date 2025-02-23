If you are confused about Volodymyr Zelensky’s negotiating position vis-a-vis Washington, you are not alone. Donald Trump and Marco Rubio have voiced frustration and annoyance over Zelensky’s ever-changing position on trading alleged rare-earth minerals in Ukraine for security guarantees. Trump wants a pledge of at least $350 billion from Zelensky, who …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Son of the New American Revolution to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.