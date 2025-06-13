Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Violinmaven
31m

They’re going to close the Straits of Hormuz and our gas is going to skyrocket-$60 a gallon is a possibility! I absolutely HATE SATANYAHU!! I HOPE THE IRANIANS KNOW EXACTLY WHERE HE IS AND KILLS HIM AND HIS WORTHLESS GOVT HACKS!!! POS deserves to ROT IN HELL!!!

Cindie Harman
1h

Buy as much gas as you can and pray that Bibi and his monsters, including those who support this, end up on the same end path as Hitler.

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
