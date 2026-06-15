Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Andoni Ortun's avatar
Andoni Ortun
7h

Literally, the US delegation rushed to accept the proposed MoU by Tehran, letting Iran hold control of the Strait of Hormuz under the Persian Gulf Strait Authority with Oman, and sanctions relief ten times the size of the Obama's JCPOA. Total humiliation for America, and those are some of the points of the humiliating MoU for America. We have to wait until Friday to see if it holds.

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
2h

Time will tell.

I am finding it hard to swallow that Iran accepted a money bribe from Trump to not retaliate because of Israel's hit on Beirut June 14.

I am way skeptical that Israel will give up on its conquering mission.

I cannot trust Netanyahu, Trump, and the Zionist deceivers.

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