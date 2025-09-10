Cartoon by NEMO

Today’s failed attempt to murder the Hamas negotiators in Doha, Qatar is just one more example of US and Israeli perfidy and malice. Like two demented professional wrestlers, the US and Israel are a tag team with a practiced scheme. It goes like this: the US presents a proposed deal — it could be a ceasefire or talks to keep Iran from building a nuclear weapon — and lures the other side to a meeting; the US passes the intelligence about the location and time of the meeting to Israel; and Israel launches a massive bombing run against that location at the specified time. It was done to Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah, it was done to the Government of Iran and its nuclear scientists, and it was done again, today, in Qatar.

The lesson is clear — at least it should be — that the United States is not a trustworthy negotiating partner. And Israel has established itself as the number one terrorist entity in the world. Since October 7, 2023, the crazed Zionists have attacked and killed civilians in these countries or territories:

Palestine and the West Bank Lebanon Syria Egypt (border shootings) Iraq Yemen Iran Qatar

Despite White House denials, it is certain that Tel Aviv fully coordinated this attack with Washington. The Al Udeid Airbase is the regional headquarters for USCENTCOM. It is the launching pad for US ground and air operations in the region. I was briefly on that base in 2006, enroute to Iraq. Back then, to travel to Iraq I had to fly into Doha, transfer to the Al Udeid base, where I picked up a military flight into Iraq.

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar

If the Qatari leaders had a set of testicles, they would order that base closed immediately. But they lack manhood and pride. Instead, they prance around in white sandals bedecked with gold while wearing a thobe… Is that the Arabic word for dress? Yes, I am being deliberately insulting. I am furious that these sniveling cowards continue to behave like house slaves to Uncle Sam. These Gulf Arabs remind me of the now infamous Hollywood actor, Stepin Fetchit. His real name was Lincoln Theodore Monroe Andrew Perry, but he secured stardom by portraying an uneducated, shuffling, inarticulate black character given the name, Stepin Fetchit. Mr. Perry was an American vaudevillian, comedian, and film actor… He was the first black actor to have a successful film career, but it came at a cost. He portrayed a stereotype favored by whites that, when viewed today, is shocking, insulting and revolting. The following clip will give you a taste of the humiliation this man endured just to earn a living in Hollywood:

So yes, I believe the Gulf Arabs are the 21st Century reincarnation of Stepin Fetchit. This applies to the Saudis, the Emirates and Qataris in my opinion. The United States orders them to dance and they do. Instead of demanding that the West respect the rights and lives of the Palestinians, they simply lower their heads, mumble a few words, and tap dance as enablers of genocide. I hope that some day the Gulf Arabs will find their courage and their dignity a refuse to be vassals of the US, and that they will look back at this period with the same disgust we feel when we watch Mr. Perry performing as Stepin Fetchit.

I wonder why the Zionists failed to kill the Hamas leaders in Qatar? Did the Hamas folks receive advance warning from a foreign intelligence service, such as the Russians or the Iranians? Wouldn’t that be a nice twist. The failure of the Zionist attack came as a jarring surprise for Donald Trump. I believe he was promised that the attack would wipe out the Hamas leadership and clear the decks for a Zionist-dictated deal to take over Gaza. If it had succeeded, I believe he would have eagerly taken credit for the success of the operation. Now he has to deal with the fact that the US was, once again, implicated in a war crime.

I discussed this horror today with Marcello: