Son of the New American Revolution

Richard Roskell
2h

"In the context of war, perfidy is a form of deceptive tactic where one side pretends to act in good faith, such as signaling a truce (e.g., raising a white flag), but does so with the deliberate intention of breaking that promise."

Perfidy is a war crime. However that distinction has long ceased to matter to the US and Israel. The world can have no doubts now about what we're dealing with: two nations that maraud others like rabid dogs. There's no cure for it, their fate is sealed.

"Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad."

wally jasper
2h

Larry, please watch this substack video by Alon Mizrahi, an Israeli Arab Jew writing about the insanity of Israel, why it is out of control. He knows it from the inside and his perceptions of the psychology and the psychopathy are incredibly profound. This brings some real insight into what has been incomprehensible.

https://alonmizrahi.substack.com/p/israel-cant-stop

