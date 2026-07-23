Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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David 1260's avatar
David 1260
4h

Couldn't happen to a more deserving country...

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Brent McKee's avatar
Brent McKee
1hEdited

Wouldn’t it be a game changer if Iran destroys 50 or more KC-135

Stratotankers. Russia and China would be cheering as well.

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