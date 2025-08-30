I hesitate in using the phrase, PR problem, with respect to Bibi Netanyahu’s recent pathetic charm offensive on social media because it implies something trivial and unimportant. It is anything but. Netanyahu’s propaganda tour on social media is a sign of fear and weakness. When the Israeli Occupation Force (IOF) murdered the five journalists last week, that war crime ignited a heavy dose of international outrage and protest. Netanyahu is so accustomed to lying, and is so confident in his ability to convince others to believe his lies, that he decided to reach out to Zionist-friendly podcasters and was given a platform that he hoped would staunch the hemorrhaging of public support for his campaign of genocide.

In the last week, Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared on the following popular podcasts:

1. Valuetainment with Patrick Bet-David (August 25, 2025) — Netanyahu discussed Israel’s conflicts, accused critics of misinformation, shared insights on the battle with Iran proxies, and touched on international relations including reactions to accusations of genocide.

2. TRIGGERnometry Podcast (August 20, 2025) — He gave a detailed interview covering various topics including regional security, political strategy, and the ongoing situation in Gaza.

Additionally, earlier in August, Netanyahu appeared on the UK podcast The News Agents (August 4, 2025) to discuss the Israeli government’s plans and positions concerning Gaza

This is a clear signal that support for the Zionist genocide in the so-called civilized world is slipping; otherwise Netanyahu would have contented himself with pontificating from his government pulpit in Tel Aviv. I don’t think spinning on social media will salvage Israel’s well-earned reputation as a terrorist state that gleefully murders women and children.

There is an ironic article in Haaretz today — ironic because of breaking news as I write this at 10 pm eastern time — with the title, Inside Gaza City’s Zeitoun, IDF Insists Its Seventh Incursion Will Finally Defeat Hamas. Here are a few salient points from the article:

Throughout the Gaza war, the IDF said the Zeitoun battalion was defeated, but now admits it may have spoken too soon. The mission: erase the neighborhood above and below ground. ‘I assume we’ll meet again,’ said a commander, ‘maybe for the eighth time in Zeitoun.’. . . But what could the Israel Defense Forces achieve this time that it didn’t manage to achieve the previous six times, in which the 36th, 99th, 252nd, 126th and 98th divisions fought here? Indeed, it seems every unit serving in Gaza over the past two years has taken part in “defeating” Hamas’ Zeitoun Battalion. . . . Throughout the war, senior defense and government officials have told journalists that the Zeitoun Battalion had been defeated and had ceased to function as a military unit. But now, they say they could have been too quick to make that assertion. Currently, the army says, the battalion is in combat-ready and has around 400 fighters, but it is displaying “exaggerated self-confidence” about the upcoming fight with the IDF.

Well, guess what? According to the Middle East Spectator, the IOF today (Friday) received an ass-whipping at the hands of the Zeitoun Battalion:

The IDF is withdrawing from Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, after the rescue forces were ambushed by Hamas fighters, leading to 1 death and 11 wounded. BREAKING: No contact has been made with the four missing Israeli soldiers in Ayn Al-Zaytoun in the Gaza Strip — there is now increasing speculation that all of them may have been captured by Hamas. Hebrew media now reporting that the IDF search and rescue has ‘given up’ on the 4 missing soldiers, and the Israeli government is preparing a major press release.

This disaster may bolster the position of the head of the IOF, who reportedly is strongly opposed to conducting further ground-based military operations in Gaza City.

The courage displayed by the Hamas fighters is creating a legend among the Palestinian people that will live on and inspire others to resist. Despite Western efforts to paint Hamas as terrorists, they are not killing civilians… they are going toe-to-toe with the best equipped army in the region. These Palestinian warriors are fighting for freedom and to avenge the murder of their families and friends… it has nothing to do with the Western red-herring of Muslims wanting to impose Sharia law.

This tactical win by the Zeitoun Battalion does not eliminate the Zionist strategic advantages, but it stands as a stark reminder that after 23 months of brutal attacks by the Zionists, the Palestinians are still willing and able to fight.

I did seven interviews today. Instead of subjecting you to all of those, I am limiting myself to my conversation with Nima and Colonel Wilkerson, and with Judge Napolitano and Ray McGovern: