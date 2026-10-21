Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
6d

The Lord/Lady Farquaad elites in Europe seem determined to burn it all down rather than lose power, or actually serve their constituents...

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
6d

😀 Big Thanks 😃

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