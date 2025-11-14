A brief note before I board my next flight… The fact that reports are now circulating in the West about the corrupt activities of the Ukrainian government is, in my opinion, another indicator that this demonic party in Ukraine is wrapping up.

Thanks to Hollywood, the average American uses the term, money laundering, incorrectly. Most of the time that term is mentioned, people are actually describing some kind of theft. The foundation of money laundering is that the money in question is generated by a criminal act — e.g., theft, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, etc. Money laundering are the steps taken after the criminal act to hide the source of the illegal proceeds.

I am belaboring this point because much of what is being written about the criminal theft being carried out by Volodymyr Zelensky and his crew is being described as money laundering. No… It is theft. Submitting invoices for ammunition or a weapon system that is marked up a 1000% is not money laundering. It is fraud. Sharing the proceeds of that graft is not money laundering… It is a conspiracy to defraud the US government.

Recent reports that a couple of members of Zelensky’s inner crowd have absconded with $100 million is attracting media attention, and the term money laundering is being tossed about, but this is chicken feed. The Criminal Investigative Service within the Pentagon is currently investigating whistleblower allegations that Zelensky and his crew have stolen/diverted $48 billion dollars in US aid. If Zelensky purchases a villa in Italy with that stolen money, that is not money laundering. If one of his cronies, using the stolen money, purchased a villa with the stolen money, gifted the villa to Zelensky, and then Zelensky sold the villa and used the money to buy other property, that would be money laundering.

In the case of Zelensky, the US aid reportedly has been diverted to back accounts in the Baltic states and then is being moved to other accounts in places such as the Cayman Islands. From there the money is moved to personal accounts or front companies or into the offshore accounts of members of the US Congress… This includes Senators and Members of the House of Representatives.

I had a chance to discuss this on Thursday with Danny Davis before I headed for the airport: