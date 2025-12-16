eurofascism

The European Union is out of control and out of touch with reality. They announced a new round of sanctions on individuals and groups who refuse to drink the EU kool-aid on Ukriane. I was particularly shocked and angered by their decision to punish Colonel Jacques Baud:

Jacques Baud, a former Swiss army colonel and strategic analyst, is a regular guest on pro-Russian television and radio programmes. He acts as a mouthpiece for pro-Russian propaganda and makes conspiracy theories, for example accusing Ukraine of orchestrating its own invasion in order to join NATO. Therefore, Jacques Baud is responsible for, implementing or supporting actions or policies attributable to the Government of the Russian Federation which undermine or threaten stability or security in a third country (Ukraine) by engaging in the use of information manipulation and interference.”

You know it is a serious matter of egregious abuse of power when Dr. Gilbert Doctorow and I are in firm agreement… Here is part of a message Gil sent to Judge Nap and several of us who regularly appear on the Judge’s podcast:

An hour ago one of my subscribers sent me notification that the EU has just put Jacques Baud on its sanction list along with traders in Russian oil! Baud is nailed for ‘disseminating false information’ about the Kiev regime. Below I have a quote from Radio Free Europe’s website today. The sanctions mean that Baud, who is Swiss, may not receive a visa to enter the EU. And more. The sanctions now imposed on Baud can with the same justification be applied to any and all persons hosting and/or appearing on Judging Freedom as well as on most Alternative Media. This has to be brought to the attention of J.D. Vance and Elon Musk – it is grist for the mills of those who rightly say that the European Union should br dissolved since it has become a War Project and is practicing vicious censorship inside and outside its borders.

I share Gil’s outrage. Colonel Baud is a scholar and a gentleman. Telling the truth about the neo-Nazis who infest the Government of Ukraine is not a crime… It is the duty of every person committed to truth. The lilliputian cretins that serve in leadership positions in the EU are nothing more than neo-fascist authoritarians who project onto Russia their own malevolent intent. It is up to the people of the countries that are members of the European Union to remove these clowns and reaffirm the right of free expression.

Speaking of cretins, Donald Trump disgraced himself and the Office of the Presidency with his Truth Social post reacting to the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife. What a pathetic narcissist:

“Passed away . . . reportedly due to the anger he cause others?” Good Lord in Heaven! Rob and his wife, Michele, were murdered allegedly by their own son. They were slashed and stabbed with a knife wielded by their drug addicted son. For me, this is just one more piece of evidence of Trump’s mental impairment. If Trump and his team had just a sliver of political sense his Truth Social post should have used this awful tragedy to highlight the scourge of illegal drugs in America and the terrible cost that those narcotics inflict on the lives of Americans. Instead, he made it all about him and his butt-hurt over Reiner’s past criticisms of him. With this Truth Social post, Trump solidified his reputation as a thin-skinned, heartless bully. I fully regret voting for him.

I had a busy Monday with interviews… I started the day, as usual, with Nima; followed by Judge Napolitano; and closing out with Rasheed Muhammad: