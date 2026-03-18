Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
9hEdited

Gratefully, I say Amen! to Larry's heartfelt post.

Larry presents a brave and principled man to us~Joe Kent. Joe Kent's service to the USA is exemplary. His resignation-with-explanation from the Trump administration on March 17 shows his intolerance for corruption, deception, brutality, and immorality.

I applaud Joe Kent. God bless him.

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gypsybreeze's avatar
gypsybreeze
8h

Joe Kent was on the Shawn Ryan show a year ago.

Worth watching….

We need more American Patriots like Joe Kent!

Tulsi with Rabbi “Ghoul-ey”. ..the Rabbi who runs a sex toy shop— with his daughter?

That picture says it all.

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