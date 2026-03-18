Miriam Adelson, Tulsi Gabbard and the degenerate Rabbi Shmuley Boteach

Joe Kent resigned today as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, the top U.S. government post responsible for integrating and analyzing terrorism-related intelligence because of his opposition to the war in Iran. Let’s hear it for the boy!!! Before taking this job, Joe served as a Army Ranger, as a Green Beret, as a member of a Top Secret special access program Army Intelligence unit and served with the CIA’s Special Operations Division. The man had 11 combat deployments and was awarded SIX bronze stars. And the despicable, loathsome Donald Trump had the audacity to call this man “weak” on security matters.

Contrary to the smears being spread by the Trump sycophants about Joe Kent, Joe was the man in the intelligence community who had the most knowledge of terrorist threats and terrorist activities confronting the US. When he wrote in his resignation letter that Iran did not pose an imminent threat to the United States, he was not offering up a personal opinion… That is what the intelligence shows.

Most of you have no idea how impressive his service record is, so let me explain the different jobs he had with the Army and the CIA [NOTE — All of the information I am presenting is from Open Source Information]:

The 75th Ranger Regiment (commonly known as the US Army Rangers) is the United States Army’s premier light infantry special operations force, serving under the US Army Special Operations Command (USASOC). It is widely regarded as the Army’s elite direct-action raid unit, often described as a “lethal, agile, and flexible force” capable of executing complex, high-risk missions worldwide. The 75th Ranger Regiment is commonly described as a Tier 2 unit within the US special operations community due to an unofficial but widely used classification system that ranks special operations forces (SOF) based on factors like funding priority, command structure, mission sensitivity, selection rigor, operational tempo, and access to national-level taskings. He worked directly providing support to Delta Force and Seal Team 6.

Subsequent to his time with the 75th Rangers, Joe served with the US Army Special Forces (Green Berets) as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3), specializing as an 18B Weapons Sergeant with the 5th Special Forces Group. He had a Ranger Tab and a Green Beret Tab. Joe fought in the First Battle of Fallujah (Operation Vigilant Resolve) in April 2004 as a relatively new Green Beret with the 5th Special Forces Group, shortly after qualifying for Special Forces in 2003. Specific details on his individual actions during that operation are sparse in public records, but he was involved in combat operations alongside Iraqi commandos from the Iraqi 36th Commando Battalion, led by Special Forces ODAs (Operational Detachment Alphas) including 535, 533, and 513, focusing on urban clearance and searching for high-value Iraqi officials amid intense house-to-house fighting.

Joe also served with Task Force Orange (also known as the Intelligence Support Activity, or ISA), a highly secretive US Army special mission unit focused on intelligence gathering, signals intelligence (SIGINT), and direct action support for Tier 1 operations. His role involved close collaboration with JSOC elements, leveraging his weapons sergeant expertise for high-risk operations, including those on the Iraq-Syria border, where he noted envy for their rules of engagement in interviews.

After multiple combat deployments blending direct action, unconventional warfare, and intelligence roles (including Task Force Orange’s SIGINT and targeting missions), Kent left active duty, leveraging his elite clearances and operational experience. His Task Force Orange background—highly valued for its compartmentalized intel work supporting JSOC—made him a prime recruit for CIA’s Special Activities Center (SAC), specifically Ground Branch, which conducts paramilitary covert operations worldwide.

I need you to understand that Joe Kent is a legit operator who is widely-versed in the work of Special Operations and intelligence. And he paid the ultimate price in serving his country, which has now betrayed him… His wife, a NAVY sigint specialist, was killed in a suicide bombing in Syria, leaving him a widow with two small boys.

He was a Trump supporter and has learned, much to his chagrin, that loyalty is a one way street with Donald Trump. Joe started with the Trump administration as Tulsi Gabbard’s Chief of Staff, but was quickly promoted to head up the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC).

What a difference a year makes, and what a despicable coward President Donald Trump is. Joe knows better than Donald Trump what the terrorist threats are for the United States. His brave resignation speaks volumes about the lies Trump and his national security advisors are feeding the American people. His letter speaks for thousands of Americans who supported Trump and are now filled with extreme buyers remorse:

I was hoping that his boss, Tulsi Gabbard, would follow suit. She did not. She revealed herself to be a spineless, gutless pretender who previously insisted she opposed such reckless military actions as attacking Iran. I was wondering why she caved until I saw the photo at the top of this article. A picture is worth a thousand words… The picture above of Miriam Adelson, Tulsi Gabbard and the degenerate Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, means that Tulsi has sold out to the Zionists.

The job of the Director of National Intelligence is to tell the truth to the President, regardless of the political cost. It is now clear that Tulsi has sold out. She is just one more craven politician who values access to power more than upholding the Constitution. Her X post excusing Trump’s unlawful and inexcusable conduct will hang around her neck like a rotting albatross for the rest of her life.

Hell, it is not Trump’s job to decide if Iran poses an imminent threat to the US… That was her job and she has failed spectacularly.