Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
8h

Thanks for pointing that that Kent didn't know a Shia from a Sunni. I had wondered what Iranian proxies he had fought...

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr. Hubris's avatar
Dr. Hubris
6h

"There you have it… It is all about the money."

Nope; this just proves yet again that "all wars are bankers' wars", this one included!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qUiLBg6gmxcS

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture