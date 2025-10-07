This ain’t opinion… It is an ugly fact and we have it thanks to Candace Owens, who released the group text message where Charlie declared his intention to split with the Netanyahu circus. Here is the relevant part of that message (you can see a portion o f the exchange in the image at the top of this article) that I copied from the transcript of her show today:

Take a look. So, Charlie writes in this group chat: “Just lost another huge Jewish donor, uh, 2 million a year because we won’t cancel Tucker. I’m thinking of inviting Candace.” . . . “Jewish donors play into all of the stereotypes. I cannot and will not be bullied like this, leaving me no choice but to leave the pro-Israel cause.” And somebody writes, Sedona writes: “Please do not invite Candace. That might feel good short term, but it’s not good long term. In my opinion, like all groups, you’re going to get a wide variety of opinions. that nasty free will thing that God bestowed on us. Makes life frustrating at times after the dust settles a bit maybe. “ So again, this is 48 hours before Charlie was assassinated. He was very clear and he was very explicit and he did not back down.

To add some additional context to what led Charlie to “leave the pro-Israel cause”… In early August 2025, Charlie Kirk attended a private, off-the-record retreat called “Save The West” in the Hamptons, New York, hosted by billionaire hedge fund manager and pro-Israel donor Bill Ackman. The event included other influential figures, such as Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, PragerU influencer Xaviaer DuRousseau, and podcaster Emily Wilson.

The meeting turned tense as Ackman and attendees reportedly confronted Kirk over his evolving criticism of Israeli influence in U.S. politics and his decision to platform speakers like Tucker Carlson—who had been vocal against Israel’s Gaza operations—at TPUSA events, such as the July 2025 Student Action Summit. Sources described it as an “intervention,” with Ackman allegedly demanding Kirk rescind Carlson’s invitation to TPUSA’s America Fest 2025 and align more closely with unwavering pro-Israel stances, including a potential trip to Israel funded by donors. Kirk reportedly felt “hammered,” left feeling “blackmailed” by threats to funding, and rejected offers of significant financial support (potentially up to $150 million, tied to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s network), amid prior pressure from donors like ultra-Zionist billionaire Robert Shillman, who later terminated TPUSA funding.

It was shortly after this intervention in the Hamptons that Charlie Kirk was interviewed by Megyn Kelly on the issue:

Regardless of Charlie’s pro-Zionist views prior to July 2025, it is now clear that the scales were falling from his eyes and he was coming to understand the vile nature of these Zionist bullies… Both Jewish and Christian.

I did not discuss Charlie Kirk or the pathetic investigation today with either Nima or the Judge. Iran and Ukraine were the focus of these interviews: