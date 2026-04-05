Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
1dEdited

Great song from CCR in 1969! John Fogerty, lead singer, wrote the song: "The thoughts behind this song—it was a lot of anger. So it was the Vietnam War going on. ... Now I was drafted and they're making me fight, and no one has actually defined why." This is true for our soldiers in the Mideast, and staged at bases in Europe, waiting to go into a fight with a country that did not threaten or attack the US.

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Michael Davis's avatar
Michael Davis
1d

Persia-Iran - Almighty GOD's Battle Axe to carry out His will on the nations of the Earth. (see Isaiah 45 - Cyrus the Great) Iran is a 2,700-year-old civilization, surviving many invasions, defeating many empires. Mojtaba al Khamenei seems to be a very capable leader.

President Trump you are fighting a foolish war you cannot possibly win. The Strait of Hormuz was open to the entire world February 28, 2026, and you blindly destroyed that access to the world economy. (oil, gas, fertilizer, helium, sulfuric acid, et al) Now there is nothing you can do to change what you have stupidly done, breaking your promises for peace, no more no-win wars of aggression, causing immeasurable harm to billions of innocent people. Yes, I was MAGA, fooled by your many lies. Quit your lying.

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