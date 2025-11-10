Lavrov Reaffirms Russia’s Demands to End the War as Ukraine Crumbles Under Withering Attacks
Like Titanic passengers thrashing frantically in the icy Atlantic waters grasping for something to keep them afloat in order to stay alive, US and NATO officials are seizing on rumors and innuendos in a hopeless effort to salvage their Ukrainian project to destroy Russia. Russian President Putin held two important national security confabs last week and Foreign Minister Lavrov was not present at either. That ignited a wild-fire of speculation in the West, which ranged from unsourced claims that Lavrov was mad at Putin and was being pushed out of his leadership role to the suggestion that Moscow’s fear of a decapitation strike by the West was the real reason that Lavrov was absent from these meetings.
The West received a wake-up call over the weekend that dashed their dream of Russia imploding from none other than Sergei Lavrov:
Son of the New American Revolution is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrovhas said he is ready to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following reports of a rift with President Vladimir Putin.
“Secretary of State Marco Rubio and I understand the need for regular communication,” the Russian Foreign Minister told Russia‘s Ria state agency on Sunday, weeks after efforts to organise a summit between the Russian and US leaders were put on ice.
Lavrov said he is ready to discuss mending bilateral ties as well as the war in Ukraine, repeating that peace cannot be achieved without “taking Russian interests into account”, a phrase Moscow has used to signal it is standing firm in its maximalist demands for Ukraine.
The New Indian Express provided a more accurate translation of Lavrov’s remarks:
Lavrov said he is ready to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio but maintained that ending the conflict is impossible without taking Russian interests into account and eradicating its root causes.
Once again, Moscow reiterates that this is not a war about seizing territory… It is a war to eliminate the threat that NATO poses to Russia. While Moscow is keeping the door open for diplomatic negotiations, it has intensified its strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and is systematically turning off the lights and the heat across central and western Ukraine. It is even affecting Volodymyr Zelensky:
According to the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, the repair of Ukrainian power generation is significantly hindered due to extensive destruction. He reported that:
All thermal power plants of the company “Centrenergo” have stopped generating electricity. This happened due to a new tactic involving strikes with ballistic missiles together with drones on both generation facilities and distribution systems.
“There is a power deficit, a shortage of spare parts. Under these conditions, hourly power outages are inevitable, and they have already been introduced in most regions. The most difficult situation is in Kharkov, Sumy, and Poltava regions. Up to three rounds of hourly outages are in effect simultaneously there. In other regions, hourly outages reach two and a half rounds,” Nekrasov stated.
Sustained outages of electricity will likely compel a large number of the residents of Kiev to seek refuge in cities and towns west of Kiev.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian volunteers are lining up enthusiastically to join the war. Here is a short video of one new joyful recruit:
I think the technical term for this is cannon fodder. Men like this poor soul are being stuffed into uniforms and sent to the front without any substantive training… And for what? In 2025 alone, Ukraine is on pace to accumulate 500,000 casualties — most of those KIA — by years end. They have suffered similar losses in 2023 and 2024. So it is no exaggeration to report that Ukraine has incurred more than 1.5 million casualties in the last 35 months. Consider this… Ukraine needs to recruit at least 40,000 new soldiers per month just to replace those killed and wounded along the front. At some point, and I don’t know when that moment will come, the Ukrainian army will break. Western analysts who insist that this war will go on for years simply are not very good at math, nor do they understand what is required to produce a soldier capable of fighting effectively on the front.
Son of the New American Revolution is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Press ganged to die, poor sod with all respect he looked close enough or near to retirement age, that’s how desperate the Ashkenazi Khazarian Nazis have become… it’s repugnant and loathsome… what is worse is the mealy mouthed game the U.S the arch prognosticator together their U.K bum chums instigators of this conflagration, those perpetrating it the most vile and evil of humanity, inhumane assholes, who have orchestrated a Slav on Slav kinetic war, all in pursuit of resources, maintaining hegemony, securing the assets required to enable the bankrupted Western U.S, U.K and to a lesser extent their trans Atlanticist co conspirators financial institutions and family trusts to be recapitalised resulting the plunder and pillage they hoped of the USD$70-90 Trillions in natural resources a rerun of the 1989-99 era when the very same occasioned and Russia as a nation was simply cast adrift, to ruin, alcoholism, homelessness, drug dependency, crime, prostitution all sky rocked, whilst death rates and mortality rates spiralled upwards for death dropping markedly in average age mortality resulting natural death, a most telling statistic in any State, the age of mortality, the longer underscores a vibrant healthy society whilst obviously a lowered mortality age signifies real problems in any economy and State, such was the impact of round 1 and these Western U.S led arsewipes salivate for round 2, not enough for them the millions the same greed, avarice has engendered globally.
There is something seriously wrong with a nation that has as its core focus inflicting death, injury, destruction upon others.. not to benefit the nation, nope, for these wankers the pay back is shared amongst the few, it’s been that way ever since psychopaths and former Presidents John Quincy Adams and James Monroe in 1823 came up with the Monroe Doctrine, the most pernicious, vile foreign policy imaginable, not enough they hadn’t yet completed the genocide of nearly 60million native indigenous Indians, nope, there was still another 80-90 years to run before that blood lust would end, yet they determined that they will wrought upon all of Central, South America, the Caribbean and Mexico what they were undertaking in bloodshed the aforementioned neighbourhood.
Crikey, even worse than that we know, they then extended the same evil and visited it upon the Phillipines, the Hawaiian Isles, and so many more since… for those unsure, get your heads around the great defenders of democracy, they who decry foreign interference in their politics screaming loudest, inventing falsehoods when needed to justify vilifying targeting legitimate states ( Russia, China) alleging their doing such when no such event has occasioned, Russiagate, Chynaa, Chynaa, Chynaa gotta stop them commies… reds under every bed… keep an eye out, it’s indicative of a true psychosis… follows the history save the recent threats to Nigeria, Canada, Greenland, Venezuela, Panama made from the present WhiteHouse, guess in that house, the stench of shitzen is all pervasive, impactining every ovccupant since Adams and Monroe, not much if anything has changed, there will be a day when like any bully a day of reckoning will arrive, given Russia and Chinas distinct edge militarily, militarily technologically that time has arrived, grief, even the Houthis had the vaunted U.S turn tail and run, the Fordow farce, exactly that a face saver, yet this out of control nation firmly in the grip of Zionists and the Wealth class throw their weight and swagger around as if they are undefeated, it’s laughable… it’s so bad that in order to make themselves feel “tough” global War history is changed out of recognition from actuality, you’d think the U.S won WW2, go figure, whilst DoD has become DOW about right really and fitting… just saying, Kia Kaha (Stay Strong) From New Zealand
Continental U.S 1776 - 1880’s …. American Indiginous Indians 55millions Native Indians were Genocided, all but wiped out by the U.S Army who followed on from the French, Spanish and British before them who warred with Indians, killing, raping, destroying them… This was done 1776 all through late 1800’s ***
Kingdom of Hawaii 1898 Dole Brothers instigated U.S Regime Change of Royal Family in order to secure Sugar Cane Monopoly… U.S government obliged and this set in motion a reenactment of the recent Phillipines War debacle undertaken the U.S government setting in motion a series of events that has continued virtually unabated since as the U.S has murdered, assassinated, regime changed and plundered its way around the World ever since… Ref outstanding report Hawaii that follows….
https://pascallottaz.substack.com/p/the-kingdom-of-hawaii-year-132-under?utm_source=post-emailtitle&publication_id=2735407&post_id=154173896&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=1iecun&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
China 1945/46
Syria 1949
Korea 1950 - 53
China *again 1950 - 53
Iran Legitimate Government Coup’d and Shah installed 1953
Guatemala 1954
Egypt 1956 Suez Crisis orchestrated U.S proxy Israel Post Suez completed.
Tibet 1955 - 70’s
Indonesia Dictator Suharto Put into Power 1958
Cuba 1959 Government Coup’d later overthrown by Revolutionary Castro
Democratic Republic of Congo 1960 - 65
Iraq 1960 - 63
Dominican Republic 1961
Vietnam 1961 - 73 *** After Coup of Government..War Fought and Lost
Brazil 1964
Belgian Congo 1964
Guatemala *again! 1964
Laos 1964 - 73 Attempt to Oust Govt, Part of Vietnam War.. A War U.S Lost.
Dominican Republic *again 1965-66.
Peru 1965.
Greece 1967.
Guatemala *Again For **Third Time 1967 - 69.
Cambodia 1969 - 70 part of Vietnam, A War The U.S got Spanked in.
Chile *Again 1970 - 73 Murderer/Dictator Augusto Pinochet put in Power.
Australia 1975 P.M Gough Whitlam deposed/Coup’d for Anti U.S Policy.
Argentina 1976.
Turkey 1980.
Poland 1980/81.
El Salvador 1981 - 92 Long Guerrilla War Fought.
Nicaragua 1981 - 90 Guerrilla War Fought and Iran Contra Scandal.
Cambodia 1980 - 95 Imposed Pol Pot a Brutal Dictator murdered millions.
Angola 1980 Another Brutal Civil War killed hundreds of thousands. Phillipines 1986 - “Second” time following Wars 1890’s - early 1900’s.
Libya 1986 - Oil, again Oil and control of such the catalyst.
Iran *Again 1987/88.
Libya *Again 1989 Until Muammar Gaddaffi Deposed U.S puppet.
Panama 1989 - 90.
Kuwait 1991.
Iraq 1991.
Somalia 1992 - 94.
Iraq *Again 1992 - 96.
Yugoslavia 1995.
Serbia 1995.
Iran *Third Time 1998.
Sudan 1998.
Afghanistan 1998 Attempt to Lure and Destabalise Russia a La’ Balkans. Yugoslavia *Again Bombed and Countries Constituent Parts Broken up.
Serbia *Again 1999 Bombed by Bill Clinton.
Bosnia 1995 Bombed by Bill Clinton.
Afghanistan *Again 2001 Hunting Osama Bin Laden.
Iraq 2002 - 03 former ally Saddam gone after/overthrown on lie of WMD’s. Somalia *Again 2006 - 07.
Iran *Fourth Time 2005 - Present Day Predicate Lies and Misinformation.
Georgia 2009 Government Deposed, Puppet placed until Russia Corrected.
Syria 2010 - First Time - Civil War and Colour Revolution Attempt U.S Troops stationed illegally in Syria defending ConocoPhillips illicit taking of Syrian oil and wheat in Eastern Syria Fields ….
Libya *** Most prosperous Nation in Africa, Third Time 2011 Nation Destroyed U.S NATO Gadaffi Murdered because Gaddafi announced his establishing a Gold Backed Libyan pound, then creating an African Gold Backed single Currency, anathema to the Controlling banking and financial Elite…. The Warmongers***.
Egypt 2013 President Elected Morsi, deposed in orchestrated U.S Coup..
Pakistan 2018 P.M Imrahn Kahn Deposed.. Neutral Ukraine Coup’d by U.S.
****Ukraine 2014 Maidan Coup Arranged U.S Victoria Nuland ex Israel’s Mossad, CIA SAC Paramilitaries and AZOV Nazi’s, whilst Georgians were deployed as snipers in Maidan Square doing the shooting that ratcheted up the downfall of a legitimate Government****.
China *Third Time Hongkong Student Riots 2019/20 Riots designed to Destabilise China ….
Iran *Fifth Time - Sept 2022 Riots orchestrated CIA Against Hijab Mandate.
China *Fourth Time 2022 - Present Destabilise viaTaiwan U.S @ War 2027?
Russia 2022 - Present War x U.S Proxy Ukraine attempt to break up Russia.
Palestine 2024 - Gaza and West Bank, Aiding/Abetting Israel post Oct 7, just another in a long, long list of negative behaviour impacting Palestine.
Iran 2024 - (Sixth Time) Aiding/Abetting Israel post Oct 7 Bomb Embassies and Assassinate key Officials.. and Allies.
Syria 2024 - (Second Time) Aiding/Abetting Israel post Oct 7.
Lebanon 2024 - ( Yet Again through Present Jan 2025 Israeli instigated Ceasefire Unobserved ) Result of Hizbollah aiding Hamas in defence Israel alleged per ICC and ICIJ confirming Case of Genocide and breaking of International Law…. events post Oct 7 in relentless bombing and destruction of Gaza civilian infrastructure…. Israeli Over reaction.
Georgia 2024 (Second Time) - Coup Attempt to legitimately elected and in power, to overthrow the Georgia Dream Party.
Romania 2024 - Election of Russia Friendly Calin Georgescu, Cancelled off Ballot for Second Round Voting by Constitutional Court Ruling at Behest of the West led U.S, E.U and NATO.