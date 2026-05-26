Today’s Lavrov-Rubio call was a highly significant and alarming diplomatic communication, covering three major topics. The call took place at Lavrov’s request, with Rubio currently on a four-day trip to India attending the QUAD meeting in New Delhi. State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed: “Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Minister’s request. The parties exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine war, bilateral relations, and the situation in Iran.” Here is a full account:

Message 1: Imminent Systematic Strikes on Kyiv — By Direct Order of Putin

The most alarming element of the call was its primary purpose. By direct order of President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov informed Rubio that Russian armed forces are launching systematic strikes on facilities in Kyiv used for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The strikes are described by Moscow as a response to the Kiev regime’s continued attacks against civilian population and infrastructure in Russia — specifically citing a recent deadly attack on a college dormitory in the Russian town of Starobelsk which killed at least 21 people, mainly teenage girls, which Moscow described as “the last straw.”

Russian troops subsequently launched a massive strike on Kyiv using Iskanders, Zircons, X-101 cruise missiles, and Oreshnik hypersonic missiles — approximately 50 missiles and 700 drones.

Message 2: Evacuate US Diplomats from Kyiv

Lavrov drew Rubio’s attention to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement issued on May 25 recommending that the United States, along with other states with missions in Kyiv, ensure the evacuation of their diplomatic personnel and other citizens from the Ukrainian capital in anticipation of the impending campaign of systematic strikes.

Message 3: The Anchorage Agreements Are Being Undermined

Lavrov reminded Rubio of the agreements reached at the highest level at the suggestion of the US in Anchorage in August 2025 regarding the Ukrainian conflict, and expressed regret that the “high-handed efforts of the European elites and the Kiev regime” are undermining these agreements, which Moscow says “paved the way for a sustainable long-term settlement based on a balance of interests.” This is Russia’s formal notification to Washington that it holds European capitals and Kyiv — not Moscow — responsible for the collapse of the Anchorage framework.

Some have asked, “Why has Russia waited four years to do this?” I think there are two reasons: First, I believe that Russia has intelligence assets in all of the key Ukrainian military and intelligence units in Kiev and did not want to risk killing them or exposing them by attacking those sites without warning. Second, Russia wanted to avoid killing US and other NATO military and intelligence personnel who were working alongside Ukrainian counterparts to avoid provoking a military confrontation with the West.

In light of the terrorist attack on the children at the school in Lughansk, and faced with the reality that this attack was facilitated by Western intelligence and technology, Russia has reached the limit of its patience and is going to put an end to Ukraine’s ability to carry out further terrorist attacks, even if it means killing US and European personnel. They have been warned. Russia is giving them time to withdraw. Any who remain in place are likely to die. That was the essence of Lavrov’s message to Rubo.

Garland Nixon hosted a special Memorial Day chat on this subject featuring Andrei Martyanov, Scott Ritter and myself. It is worth your time:

Then there is Iran. We do not know anymore than we did yesterday, except that Trump continues to vacillate between proclaiming peace is at hand while threatening destroy Iran. I started the day discussing the latest developments with Nima:

Rachel Blevins picked up on Lavrov’s dire warning to Rubio, and we discussed the implications:

Finally, I have not worn out my welcome with Mario and he invited me back to discuss the latest in Iran. He had not heard what Lavrov said to Rubio, and we ended up discussing that as well: