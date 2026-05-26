Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
8h

Headlines in Australia this morning are saying that the US attacked Iranian missile sites and vessels supposedly setting mines. And then followed Rubio declaiming that the Strait Must Be Opened!

Well here's an idea Einstein: stop fucking attacking Iran and acknowledge that it's the fault of Amerika that from now on, everybody will have to pay a toll.

Oh, and give Iran back the money you stole from them and insert all sanction up the orifice of you choice - so long as it's one of your own, although you could share some with Kegsbreath.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
12h

😀Big Thanks! 😃

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