Son of the New American Revolution

11h

Continuing US-led efforts to obstruct and ultimately block Russian oil exports AND China’s oil imports are part of a ”strategy of denial” authored by Elbridge Colby. This has been steadily ratcheted up regardless of whatever understandings and goodwill may exist between Presidents Putin and Trump personally. That Lavrov appears to be losing his patience should be surprising for only how long it has taken.

The latest escalatory idea supposedly being considered is the interception of Iranian oil to China, redirecting it instead to India, which could then be expected to end its imports of Russian oil. Meanwhile US interceptions of Venezuelan and Russian tankers have possibly inspired British ”strategists” (who they?) to consider intercepting Russian tankers in the English Channel.

Add to this JD Vance’s TRIPP trip last week and a tightening encirclement of Russia, China and Iran seems to be ongoing, made worse by the deliberately sanctioned expiry of the New Start arms control treaty. This is frighteningly dangerous, and the arrogant lunatics with such high tolerance for child molestation appear to be relying on a combination of geographical remoteness (2 beautiful oceans) and high stakes brinkmanship (the madman theory) to push hard against the few remaining sovereign states left in this world.

Ukraine is now a means of tying down Russia’s military while economic screws are applied to its main remaining trade partners. So much for America First: this is America Supreme.

Ps found your Seth Rich chapter on Sonar21 yesterday after wondering about the lack of a Substack posting. I will be very happy to purchase a copy of your forthcoming book.

7h

The US is determined to have an unending war with Russia. Negotiations are just a tactic of the war. Nothing the US says with respect to Russia is true, it is all carefully scripted to advance the war on the propaganda front. The war now is being fought in the global financial arena via currency controls and sanctions, the global tech arena where AI is the main battleground, in the spiritual realm where Zionism is the US belief system vs Christianity represented by Russia. We will have war whether we want it or not.

