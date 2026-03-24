Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Kent Ramsay's avatar
Kent Ramsay
5h

I hate to have to root for Iran to defeat the US. But, I have always rooted for the White Hats, not the Black Hats. So, with Trump as the leader, I have to root for Iran. And of course, it is made easier because the Iranians I have gotten to know on the podcasts, seem to be the sort of people you would gladly have as a neighbor. On the other hand, there is not a single Trump White House person I could tolerate as a neighbor.

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
5h

I am stunned to learn what has been going on for the past 12 days. Certainly the planning for all of this activity began well before March 12. Israel and the US want to crush the sovereign nation of Iran because ______.

The reasons we the citizens have been fed by lying propagandist mouths are all theater. The truth is that greedy, cruel psychopath cultists want to conquer Iran because it is 'in the way.' The US is Israel's attack dog,.

Larry is sooo right: the underestimation of Iran's resolve and capability will put US soldiers in grave danger...to die and be injured for what?! More people of Iran will be killed and injured because the psycho cultists do not care at all. The leaders will sit comfortably in their buried bunkers and watch the invasion play out--like watching a program on TV.

SICK. EVIL.

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