Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
7h

According to Trump, Russia has been, and is, posing an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. I fail to see this as true.

Russia went into Ukraine to stop the threats of the US biolabs, Ukraine terrorism of the people living in eastern Ukraine, and to keep NATO bases out of Ukraine. Russia did these things to protect its people.

The threat Russia poses to DJT is that it is a big and powerful nation that aims to preserve its sovereignty. Trump and his group want to conquer, subjugate, and divide Russia.

And Trump will not back off. Money and weapons continue to flow into Ukraine, despite his talk about wanting peace.

I am praying for DJT to STOP.

Miracles do happen.

ikester8
34m

I'm not sure I'd say zero interest, but he can't help but sabotage his own best instincts towards peace. Maybe it's, as some say, the vicious environment he's working in that he has to throw out these bones to the neocons. But it sullies his desired reputation.

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
