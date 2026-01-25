Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mk68's avatar
mk68
8h

Superb analysis. Aside from the passage re Bitcoin, which is not money, and the related comment on Hayek, who ignored the fact that the same temptations to abuse privilege apply just as much to the private sector (as demonstrated by the current AI boom in the US), this is spot on and historically literate.

Combine this with Mark Carney’s ”middle power value realism” (a more sophisticated version of Boris Johnson’s ”cakeism”), selectively appropriating decades of Third World struggle for a New International Economic Order that is already integral to the BRICS agenda in full, and the accumulating evidence compels recognition of one irrefutable and inevitable outcome:

Game Over.

Reply
Share
John M's avatar
John M
8h

Jeffery Wernick was sounding like he had some basic knowledge of the economics until he inserted bitcoin into his analysis and exposed his lack of knowledge of the fundamentals of money. He also doesn’t even understand the bitcoin crap. In their desire to drive up the value of bitcoin in dollars, etc, the early adopters of bitcoin (who bought it for relative peanuts) are allowing bitcoin to be corralled into government approved and regulated financial institutions like coinbase where it can be frozen as easily as dollar deposits in real banks. He should know that bitcoin has virtually no value to the vast majority of people except when it is converted into a real money. Even the money launderers who have a real (but illegal) use for bitcoin have to convert it back into real money to use it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture