“From the Halls of Montezuma, to the shores of Kharg Island…” A letter like this can only mean one of two things: 1) It is an elaborate deception campaign to convince Iran that the US is going to attack in hopes that Iran will back down, or 2) He understands that he is sending a portion of the Corps he commands into the valley of death. I am hoping it is the former, but I fear it is the latter.

Coincidentally (I don’t believe in coincidences), the Washington Post published a story by Dan Lamothe… Pentagon prepares for weeks of ground operations in Iran:

The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, U.S. officials said, as thousands of American soldiers and Marines arrive in the Middle East for what could become a dangerous new phase of the war should President Donald Trump choose to escalate. If President Donald Trump approves the plans, such an effort would mark a new phase of the war that could be significantly more dangerous to U.S. troops than the first four weeks. . . . Discussions within the administration over the past month have touched upon the possible seizure of Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub in the Persian Gulf, and raids into other coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz to find and destroy weapons that can target commercial and military shipping, officials said. One person said that the objectives under consideration would probably take “weeks, not months” to complete. Another put the potential timeline at “a couple of months.”

What are we to make of the letter? Is this is a clever move by the Commander of the Marine Forces Reserve to protest sending the Marines to conduct a ground operation in Iran, such as seizing Kharg island. Or is it an officer eager for promotion pontificating in hopes of capturing Trump’s attention?

According to Dan Lamothe, Trump is struggling to make a decision… Vacillating between giving the order to attack and not issuing the order because he is worried that he’ll get bogged down in a no win war.

Although I’m in Calgary, Canada — where I spoke at a conference exploring Alberta’s plan to secede from Canada — I managed to do an hour with Mario Nawfal on Saturday:

My Friday with Nima and Colonel Wilkerson:

Ending the week with Judge Nap and Ray: