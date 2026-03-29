Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Violinmaven's avatar
Violinmaven
8h

Again, just like Alastair said to Daniel Davis, if our forces do take Kharg Island, the Iranians will just turn the tap off. No more oil to Kharg Island for the time being. Iran has other ways of getting their oil out of Iran. Kharg Island is just one way. But honestly, I think our troops are going into the jaws of death. Such a waste of our great military! 🙁🙁🙁

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Simply DRM's avatar
Simply DRM
8h

Larry, in your "spare" time :-0 ha! ha!... could you post an Executive Summary or short list of key points established at the SNP Cornerstone Forum in Calgary March 28, 2026?

Asking for Canada's Eastern Gate!

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