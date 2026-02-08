The world is upside down when an American has to flee to Russia to find freedom and justice. Steve Kroschel is not the first American put in this position… Remember Ed Snowden? As I write this the war clouds are forming over Iran, but I have nothing new to add to that narrative beyond what I said on the Friday podcasts. I am hoping that you, my readers, have the time on Sunday to read Steve’s story while sipping coffee. What has happened to Steve is outrageous. This is his story:

My name is Steve Kroschel, a 65 year-old guy who was born and raised on a farm in Northern Minnesota in a very traditional “Walton-esque” type environment.

As a child, I had a fascination for nature. And circumstances – and fate – always seemed to present opportunities to rescue and care for orphaned and abandoned wildlife.

This set the stage for “show and tell” in grade school , that permutated into a major megaphone platform of live presentations with large audiences, with creatures as varied as wolves, lynx, snow leopards, grizzly bear cubs and especially wolverines- that eventually brought me to the National Stage, thanks to the late Jim Fowler, from Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom” fame.

Jim Fowler had a regular gig with live animal spots, on the “Today Show” in the 90’s ; and he would bring me on for guest appearances on the NBC “Today Show” in New York, and also “Live with Kathie Lee and Regis”.

I’ll never forget bringing a Wolf into the NBC studios with Katie Couric that jumped up to her shoulders during a live broadcast. And last but not least – a memorable highlight- a guest spot on the “Tonight Show ” with Johnny Carson, on October 31st, 1991 where two tame wolverines romped on the stage with Johnny with a black lab dog I had brought along. That appearance triggered dozens of wildlife documentaries worldwide for PBS, the BBC and National Geographic.

The live animal presentations evolved , and coterminously ran with 40+ year career as a freelance cinematographer for dozens of Hollywood movies for the major studios , as well as producing my own independent feature films and documentaries.

And THAT is where the trouble began I suspect, because all along the way, I had the predilection to leave behind a certain political hue or message in documentaries that I produced. The same could be said for adding my 2 cents about suspicions of government policies while wrestling a wolverine or wolf in front of a live audience

On June 6th, 2001, I moved my business “North to the Future” and carved out a log cabin on a forested mountain slope outside Haines , Alaska. And by the autumn of 2002, despite the initial pushback by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, I opened up a wildlife park to cruise ship traffic that docked in Haines and Skagway- a nearby port.

It wasn’t long before Princess, Holland America, and Norwegian Cruise Lines discovered this little wildlife park and soon billed me as” Meet Dr. Doolittle” onboard. I quickly became the # 1 tour in Southeast Alaska with guests paying over $300 per PERSON to spend an hour and one half seeing native Alaskan Mega-fauna in vast natural habitats, that were tamed and accepting of humans in close and even direct contact with guests. Do you want to kiss a Bull Moose ? Come to Kroschel’s Wildlife Sanctuary !

National Geographic , the BBC, Discovery, Netflix, and many other Blue Chip International Production teams also visited me in Alaska and also fulfilled their shot list dreams.

For nearly 25 YEARS it worked, but , once the engine of social media revved up in the past few years, things changed with the State of Alaska’s attitude regarding my live tours to tourists AND the documentaries I produced , or in interviews that I would give. I was apparently glaringly not politically correct with certain State of Alaska officials whether it was Big Pharma, Big Ag, the Military Industrial Complex etc..

When the Ukraine Conflict began in February 2022, I started to voice my opinions about the complexities that the mainstream media was getting all wrong.

And it was at this SPECIFIC time, that the Alaska Department of Fish and Game started to sanction me.

And it was at THIS time, that I was contacted by ALASKA MAGAZINE editor , Michelle Theal, who smelled something was up as well and began to document the state’s possible shenanigans. And started to design a plan to contact the New York Times and other major media.

Suddenly , Production Companies were disallowed to come to the property, tourists were banned from touching animals { i.e. Kissing a Moose or petting the arse of a Wolverine } .

Suddenly , the requests for placement of orphaned moose calves, wolverine kits , lynx kittens , or even abandoned baby porcupines were denied.

THIS , obviously was ALL literally cutting off my Lifeline ! And they {ADF&G} knew it.

In Alaska, there are essentially no statutes regarding my non-zoo “Zoo”. The State essentially overlooked the constitution and erroneously granted broad powers to the Commissioner of Fish and Game,{ currently Douglas Vincent -Lang, and the Director Ryan Scott }. According to state policy , it is at “their discretion” as to whether a state permit should be issued annually.

And sources within the ADF&G have stated to me , on record vis a vis emails, that these two individuals have some sort of vendetta going with my political beliefs.

Suddenly, I went from a gross income of $250-$350k to ZERO!

And unlike the two other main wildlife facilities in the state – the Anchorage Zoo and the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center in Girdwood , Alaska, with their non-profit status and oil company donors, { that cushions them with millions of dollars in fallback revenue}, I had NOTHING!

It was at that time that even in my social media posts, including Facebook and Youtube, that I began to hint at moving to Russia where I would {ironically} have the freedoms that were now robbed from me in America.

I even TOLD the Alaska Department of Fish and Game this fact in recorded conversations, because in March of 2024, I received a 3-Year Russian Tourist Visa , so I could visit my Russian Counterpart, Kirill Potapov, who became inspired with my wildlife park and films , particularly centered around taming wolverines. The Russians seem to LOVE Wolverines.

How did I know that ? Because a source in Russia sent me newspaper links with a photograph of Potapov handling a rescued wolverine and his statements about “following in my footsteps”!

Thus, it was in April of 2024 that I commenced a documentary, with an unknown wrap date, and an unknown distributor, and made my first trip to Moscow and taking it all in.

The very first thing I did when I landed at the Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, was to take a taxi to the Crocus City Hall site, that was the scene of a Terrorist attack, and to lay a dozen roses at the makeshift memorial nearby.

I went from there to Red Square shooting B-Roll for my documentary , and stayed nearby at the historic Metropol Hotel.

Within a mere 24 hours , I made more friends in Moscow, starting with staff at the Metropol itself, than if I stayed at some swanky Hotel in Anchorage in a month!

And then, I took a flight to Yekaterinburg, a good 1,500 kilometers southwest of Moscow, where I met Kirill Potapov, who was eager to show me his “Alpha Rescue Center” that includes a pack of Siberian Wolves, and an assortment of other Russian birds and animals including a female wolverine named “Gugusha” .

Mr. Potapov grew up in Yekaterinburg, and has a master’s degree in Municipal Management and Government. His connections in the Russian Federation are far- reaching . All the way to the Kremlin. His social media reach is in the millions on all major platforms including Instagram, Telegram, Facebook, and is highly respected in the business community.

UNLIKE, the State of Alaska, the Russian Federation and business community is very eager to help establish Mr. Potapov’s vision and is active in assistance in any way possible including rescuing orphaned animals and birds to acquiring contracts, and investors.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game was dismayed that I took that Russian Trip. And once I landed off a commuter plane in Haines, Alaska. I was handed a certified letter at the airport, from the USDA for renewal of my FEDERAL License that including a relicensing inspection that was supposed to occur in the summer of 2024. It never did.

The conversations with the USDA vis a vis emails that I copied the ADF&G on, clearly began to show a collusion between the USDA inspector by the name of Dr. Ann Goplen, and the ADF&G Commissioner Douglas Vincent -Lang and his Director Ryan Scott.

Ultimately, I managed to conduct tours all the way up until August 5th, 2024 , telling tourists about my Russian Friends all through the summer and signalling to guests that the ADF&G wanted to “shut me down” because of these connections.

Everything came to a screeching halt after August 5th, 2024. Everything stopped. The money spigot turned off. Forever.

I contacted the ADF&G by email, asking for answers. The director Ryan Scott called me on August 9th, 2024. I recorded the conversation with portions posted on social media. He stated that the Department wanted me to “Call it Good” { Quit.} He went on to explain how they wanted me to cooperate with them in placing all my animals including a 17 year -old Grizzly Bear named “Kitty” , my Bull Moose named “Duck Moses” and even my 17 year-old tame wolverine named “Jasper”. I cried into the phone.

Mr. Scott explained to “take time to digest this” .. and I told him :.. “maybe I should just move to Russia”. There was an awkward long pause on the line after that statement.

Mr. Scott then went on to state that my state permit was “suspended” using the pretext that now that my USDA License had expired , he had not choice .

But I refused to give up ; and contacted Senator Lisa Murkowski’s office for assistance that evolved into an explanation from her office that I could still “reapply” and request the appropriate USDA inspections which could number more than 3 “tries” before then end of 2024.

The first USDA inspection occurred on the morning of August 27th, 2024. I was met at the front gate of my wildlife park by not only my inspector , Dr. Ann Goplen , but an Alaskan State Trooper by the name of Colin Nemec, two officials from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and yet ANOTHER USDA inspector, along with a man who appeared to be security backup! This entire entourage conducted themselves in a creepy, apathetic manner that screamed to me of being agenda-driven. Dr. Goplen spent 7 hours trying to find “something” to deny granting me a USDA License. In the end, she scribbled down six or seven pedantic items including a “dirty knife” on the counter, and “frost leaking out of a freezer lid” in one corner. I told her I could fix all this in 15 minutes.

She agreed to come back the next day to re-inspect. The group never did.

Instead, I asked for the 2nd and 3rd final inspection and this entire same group reappeared in late September with the same pre-determined plan and result: DENIAL !!

So egregious , so obvious, was this collusion between the state and USDA officials, that I demanded a FEDERAL HEARING , challenging Dr. Goplen’s shadowy behavior and reasons for denial of my Class C Exhibitor’s License.

That Federal Hearing occurred on January 17th, 2025 with seasoned Judge Jill S. Clifton presiding . I appeared , pro se, via ZOOM from my log cabin in Alaska for the 6 hour hearing. The USDA’s APHIS { Animal Plant Health Inspection Service} branch, had attorneys and witnesses all lined up. But after 6 hours , Judge Clifton was clearly annoyed by the USDA, based on her observation of this whole affair, including testimony by Dr. Ann Goplen , and ruled from the Bench at the conclusion of the day.

The verdict ? I won.

My License was reinstated. It should be mentioned that Michelle Theal, the Editor of ALASKA Magazine, was an observer of this Federal Hearing, in her own continuing efforts of investigative journalism.

Now that my USDA license was reinstated, would I receive my state permit to operate ? Keep in mind, I have over 60 animals to take care of , and without an income since August 5th, 2024, I was under a designed “blockade’ that had an intended purpose. It would seem obvious : STARVE ME OUT ! I survived by eating tree bark , my animals were sustained by the support of the town and especially one man in particular.

My only steady source of significant support was an elderly businessman in Haines, named Dave Olerud, who was quadriplegic, but supported my efforts to continue to battle the state.{ Ultimately, he loaned me over a quarter million dollars without interest.}

The resultant verdict by the Federal Government unsurprisingly had no effect on the premeditated intentions of Commissioner Douglas Vincent Lang and Director Ryan Scott of the ADF&G. Now they stated I needed to “reapply” for a state permit and provided me with a three page form to fill out in late February , 2025. I filled it out immediately . It was denied.

By March, 2025, I filed a restraining order to prevent the state from raiding my park . Meanwhile, I was keeping my Russian Counterpart, Kirill Potapov and others posted on the unfolding drama .

I then filed another “application” for a state permit, this time over ONE HUNDRED PAGES , and this time with the help of a Alaska Department of Fish and Game employee by the name of Shellene Hutter, who risked her job to help me because she saw first -hand the interoffice politics regarding my situation and how the Commissioner literally mocked me behind the scenes . She recounted how they found my attempts to counter their plans “entertaining”. Ms. Hutter stated that if I dropped the restraining order, that they would issue me my state permit and the blockade would end !

And so I did.

And on May 5th, 2025, I received a call early in the morning by Dr. Ann Goplen. She was back ! For an unannounced routine inspection with an army of officials . This time with another inspector named Dr. Katie Frank. There were a half dozen government contractors accompanying her but who was suspiciously missing this time, was the Alaska State Trooper Nemec, and the ADF&G officials.

I recorded 90% of this fake inspection this time for my docuentary, and several clips are posted on Youtube and Facebook. Goplen’s intentions were clear, and when she noticed my iphone was shut off, she said I had made her life “a living hell” after I had my license restituted.

This cadre of officials returned the following morning of May 6th, with their six page inspection report citing a myriad of “non-compliances”. I called them out on camera : “Fake Report !” .

Coincidentally, my OWN veterinarian, Dr. Kathleen Doty , ALSO showed up on May 5th, and spent several hours inspecting my facility and gave me an unequivocal report of positivity regarding the facility and the health of all the animals. She waited until the USDA had left for the day before her arrival.

The USDA sent their intended condemnation of my wildlife park to the ADF&G’s Commissioner Lang. Meanwhile, in emails, the state continued the charade of pretending they were still “considering” granting my application.

Right up until a mere week for the Raid on my facility on the morning of June 26th, 2025.

They came unannounced. First a helicopter landed at a local ballfield and several officials jumped out. Then multiple Trooper trucks arrived . Then more trucks, with one pulling a modified horse trailer for transporting Wood Bison.

I was down the road at the time of their arrival at another location, and as my assistant drove towards my gate , we saw the lineup of Trooper trucks and a line of cross-armed troopers standing on guard, at my gate. I recorded the drive-by.

Then, I ditched my iphone in the woods, and approached the group asking to retrieve a film camera in my log cabin at the center of the property. The trooper denied my request. I asked for proof of a search warrant and he said he would leave it in my mailbox at the conclusion of the RAID. He stated I am under a criminal investigation and requested a phone number when the raid was over.

That was it.

When I returned on June 28th, with a retired police officer named Rodney Hinson from Haines, along with Dave Olerud {the quadriplegic that supported the park during this crisis} and his wife , Charlotte, we all turned on our iphone cameras at the gate and walked the driveway and animal habitats to see the “devastation”. Garbage everywhere, overturned barricades, fences ripped open, doors pried off, and…. animals running around in the woods ! And others left behind in certain places that they missed !

In the days that followed, I desperately tried to find the locations of my missing Grizzly, Moose, Wolves, Lynx, and famous Wolverine – “Jasper”. I flew to Anchorage to the zoo. There I discovered my bear with her head rammed in between bars in a tiny prison. Zoo officials said nothing. Gave me the cold shoulder. I left Anchorage with nothing but my eyes to cry with.

The state reported one of my wolves- “Meluna” died during the raid. They also “euthanized ” a red fox and a snowy owl.

When I returned back to my cabin, I rescued an injured fox lost in the woods . Several animals remained missing.

Now, with no money, no hope, I contacted Kirill Potapov in Russia on Facebook Face Time. He said I must come to Russia immediately.

My assistant , a retired Stete Trooper himself, Patrick McMullin, volunteered to care for the remaining animals.

I left Alaska on July 5th, 2025 and arrived in Moscow on July 8th, 2025 and then on to Yekaterinburg a couple days later where Mr. Potopav met me at the airport.

In July, I immediately rolled up my sleeves and helped him raise two orphaned Grizzly Bear cubs named “Cody” and “Harley”. And also two wolf pups along with other animals.

New soon spread that the “Amerikinski” is back! The “Wolverine Man” from Alaska. Stolnik Magazine , high end monthly publication in Yekaterinburg, wrote a piece about yours truly for the September 2025 complete with a large photo spread. The title of the article ?

“A Hero of Our Time” ….. The editors heard the entire story, my humanitarian work with animals, the health related documentaries I produced that are seen all over the world with titles such as “The Beautiful Truth” , “The Grounded” , among others.

Government officials are closely connected with Mr. Potapov’s facility, including representatives from the Kremlin, the FSB and Special Forces members. One particular woman, named “Anna” , who loves animals , especially the wolves, became my liaison , between the Kremlin and Yours truly.

On September 19th, 2025, the State of Alaska revealed criminal charges against me : 3 counts of Animal Cruelty , with a five years in prison per count plus $50K in fines per count, as two misdemeanors for animal neglect.

The Kremlin was alerted to my situation through Anna and many others, and Maria Butina , State Duma Deputy has taken a special interest in my case. A number of lawyers were assigned. They want to protect me. They do not want me to return to Alaska under these conditions.

I tried to follow the Court procedures in Alaska, and attended the arraignment hearing telephonically, on October 8th, 2025. This was followed by being assigned a public defender since I have no money. The public defender assigned to me did not want to help me . Then I was reassigned another public defender who was even worse !

This is what you get when one can’t afford a $250K criminal defense attorney out of Anchorage!

The Trial was set for January 12th, 2026 in Haines, Alaska. In the final pre-trail hearing with Judge Amy Mead in early December, I vowed to return before the second pre-trial hearing on December 22nd, 2025.

My Russian friends all pitched in to help me raise the money for one way tickets back to America . They were all non-refundable tickets on Aeroflot in Russia to Turkish Airlines from Moscow to Istanbul to Seattle.

I was to leave on the morning of December 16th, 2025 from Yekaterinburg. But on the evening of December 15th, mere HOURS before I was to go to the airport, Anna, contacted Mr. Potapov and requested an emergency meeting. We met at a local restaurant where officials in Moscow appeared virtually at the table. The message was clear : “Do NOT GO BACK – it’s a TRAP”.

Do they know more than I think I know ? Looking back , yes.

The trip was cancelled.

On December 17th, I was part of a Q and A for a Russian Feature Film called “Aldan”, at a Russian Military Academy in Yekaterinburg, and one of the producers, Danila Kolukov, in front of the media , presented me with a gifted signed copy of Maria Butina’s book ” Prison Diary” . It reads : “To Steve , From Maria ” December 15th, 2025″

I arrived here on a Tourist Visa with a 184 day stay. That expired in early January. That means nothing now.

The Kremlin’s lawyers are fast tracking an Edward Snowden type Residency Permit and eventual Passport under the classification of “Poltical Asylum”.

Meanwhile, I am now considered a Fugitive in Alaska with a warrant out for my arrest.

Now , Netflix producers want to transmogrify this entire saga into a mini-series.

Thank God I started documenting this whole odyssey when I did three years ago.

No one would have believed it.

Addendum : Since Kroschel’s park was raided on June 26th and 27th, 2025 , the Court determined during his arraignment that he is unequivocally indigent, and qualified for a Public Defender.

However, the Public Defender assigned to Kroschel , Bridgett Lynn, decided to leave the Institutional Hub located in Juneau, Alaska prior to the original Trial Date of January 12th, 2026. The Public Defender’s Office, managed by Nico Ambrose , provided a second attorney by the name of Eric Hedland to Kroschel’s case in early November. However, the attorney failed to correspond with Kroschel’s emails and text messages from Russia that ultimately precipitated , upon Kroschel’s request, a Status Hearing on January 22nd, 2026 in which Kroschel argued to Superior Court Judge Amy Mead, to represent himself.

The motion was granted. But the Case is now at a standstill due to Kroschel remaining in Russia, under Fugitive status. Perpetually.

Kroschel , a veteran filmmaker, remains confident that he can argue his case directly with State Prosecutor Matthew Kaste using social media posts in a quasi “Video Diary ” style in which he feels he can wear down the State to the point that pursuing this case is not in the best interests of the State of Alaska.