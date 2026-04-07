Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
2h

😀 😃

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
8m

I do have three questions. 1.What was the fire source that damaged the F-15E, causing the two crew members to eject? The story linked below says that Iranian Air Defense hit the jet. With the radar coordinates needed to hit the jet, why did the Iranians not know the location of the crash site? Larry wrote in his first paragraph that the CIA and Pentagon put out false location information, which misled the Iranians in their effort to get to the crash site. I am frankly skeptical that Iran would believe any information the US puts out over any airwaves.

2. Did Iran shoot down any of the US aircraft that ostensibly arrived in Iran to rescue the WSO? As written in several reports, the wreckage scene after the rescue shows bent helicopter blades, indicating they crashed--and were not blown up by the US team before leaving.

This is all a muddle. From what I have read and heard: the F-15E was hit, US quickly rescued ejected pilot, a large group of aircraft arrived later to extract ejected WSO, 2 C-130Js and 2-4 AH-6 helicopters and 1-2 Reaper drones were destroyed--by Iranian fire or US blow-ups.

3. How did the rescue C295 get into and out of the landing + wreckage area without being shot at?

I find it very interesting that the F-15E went down near that agricultural landing strip.

https://www.military-stuff.org/how-iran-shot-down-an-f-15e-strike-eagle-over-the-strait-of-hormuz/

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