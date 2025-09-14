I am celebrating a good friend’s 70th birthday, which means I have limited time to write. I interviewed Andrei Martyanov on Thursday, before traveling to my friend’s town, and took time out today to chat with Nima since I was unable to make our usual Friday gig.
I am very troubled by the unbridled hatred some are expressing towards Charlie Kirk. It is callous, inhuman and evil in my view. Charlie did something remarkable in building up Turning Point USA into a potent political player. I do not agree with nor endorse all of his statements during his brief career. But I also recognize that he was still a young man who was changing some of his positions, particularly with reference to the Zionist cause. We will never know if he would have made the full conversion to denouncing the Zionist genocide of the Palestinians, but I believe he was on his way. The key point is that nothing he said justified the use of force to silence him. If you don’t understand that, then you are a morally flawed person in my view. You only kill someone who poses an imminent threat to you of death or grievous bodily harm. Anything short of that is murder.
My apologies for not being able to write more. I’ll do better tomorrow. Looks like Russia is making major advances in the Donbas.
I agree. The whole things seems like a set up - to whip up hatred, create divisions. The manner in which it was done in front of a live audience knowing they would have their mobile phones on - JUST THINK! This was done by entities who wanted to invoke a visceral reaction. If you have reacted in an emotive way - they have achieved their goal. Like him or hate him (and i agree - I was not a fan but i think he would have eventually worked this all out - at 31 years - your only JUST finding your way) - he was a pawn and those that be found him now to be more useful dead than alive. Sad but this is how the US empire has operated for decades - only now its in your face. They either play you for a fool - or you use critical thinking to work it out. Larry and those like him - are a good place to start the critical thinking process.....
Absolutely agree with Larry on this:
Too many in he the alternate media are still caught in Left-Right paradigm and fail to recognize the political importance of Kirk’s growing criticism of the Zionist regime. Objectively he was becoming more critical of the Empire. It reminds me of the transition of Malcolm X, some 60 years ago, from a flaming hatred of all white people to a more inclusive view of the anti-racist, anti-war struggle. No wonder both were gunned own at the moment they would influence and lead a critical mass. I discussed this in my latest Substack: https://open.substack.com/pub/caribbeanhawk/p/malcolm-x-in-1965-charlie-kirk-in?r=2pghlz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true