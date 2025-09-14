Son of the New American Revolution

riffat.azad
2h

I agree. The whole things seems like a set up - to whip up hatred, create divisions. The manner in which it was done in front of a live audience knowing they would have their mobile phones on - JUST THINK! This was done by entities who wanted to invoke a visceral reaction. If you have reacted in an emotive way - they have achieved their goal. Like him or hate him (and i agree - I was not a fan but i think he would have eventually worked this all out - at 31 years - your only JUST finding your way) - he was a pawn and those that be found him now to be more useful dead than alive. Sad but this is how the US empire has operated for decades - only now its in your face. They either play you for a fool - or you use critical thinking to work it out. Larry and those like him - are a good place to start the critical thinking process.....

Caribbean Hawk
5m

Absolutely agree with Larry on this:

"I am very troubled by the unbridled hatred some are expressing towards Charlie Kirk. It is callous, inhuman and evil in my view. Charlie did something remarkable in building up Turning Point USA into a potent political player. I do not agree with nor endorse all of his statements during his brief career. But I also recognize that he was still a young man who was changing some of his positions, particularly with reference to the Zionist cause."

Too many in he the alternate media are still caught in Left-Right paradigm and fail to recognize the political importance of Kirk’s growing criticism of the Zionist regime. Objectively he was becoming more critical of the Empire. It reminds me of the transition of Malcolm X, some 60 years ago, from a flaming hatred of all white people to a more inclusive view of the anti-racist, anti-war struggle. No wonder both were gunned own at the moment they would influence and lead a critical mass. I discussed this in my latest Substack: https://open.substack.com/pub/caribbeanhawk/p/malcolm-x-in-1965-charlie-kirk-in?r=2pghlz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
