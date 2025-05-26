Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
4h

Looks like reporters are allowed to submit stories without verifiable sources, and without journalism and writing skills.

Well, no need for those qualifications when they churn out propaganda like these 3 WaPo women did.

I have found that many people do not read, listen to, or watch the News. Friends and acquaintances have readily told me that they don't seek the news because they don't care to, or because "it's all so grim".

These are the people that have empty minds that soak up propaganda if they come upon a mainstream news broadcast by accident.

Surely these people would not intentionally pick up a newspaper--gasp! Granted most newspapers nowadays are filled up with propaganda served liberally...but remember 2 newspapers published per day if you lived in or near a big city?

I am thankful for the fine independent news journalists, analysts, podcasters, writers, interviewers, and camera people who post on the Internet.

I am not a sheep, thanks to the likes of Larry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture