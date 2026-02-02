Hamish de Bretton-Gordon (a retired British Army colonel, former commander of the 1st Royal Tank Regiment, chemical weapons expert, and frequent commentator on defense/military matters) is at it again, having just published an article on January 30, 2026 in the Telegraph titled, “Desperate Putin is coming to the end of the road” (also headlined as “Putin’s army is on its knees. When it still has them”).

This is not the first time that Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon makes a fool of himself… He has a proven track record of being completely wrong about the war in Ukraine. Consider his bold and totally wrong predictions on Ukraine’s 2023 offensive that was supposed to push the Russians into the Black Sea. (Spoiler alert: The Russians completely defeated the Ukrainian offensive by the end of August 2023.)

Even before Ukraine launched its failed offensive in June 2023, Hamish was notably optimistic about Ukraine’s prospects, predicting strong Ukrainian performance based on superior Western equipment, tactics, and Russian weaknesses.

Here are some of his more egregious key predictions and statements from two plus years ago:

In June 2023 , he stated: “As a former tank commander, I can say one thing for certain: Putin’s demoralised conscripts are utterly unprepared for the shock action now hitting their lines.” Hamish was overly confident in Ukraine’s ability to deliver decisive blows using Western-supplied armor (e.g., Challenger 2 tanks) and combined arms maneuver warfare, and woefully ignorant about the defensive lines Russia had constructed in advance of the Ukrainian attack.

He also expressed enthusiasm for British-made tanks, reportedly tweeting or stating something along the lines of “British-made tanks are about to sweep Putin’s conscripts aside,” emphasizing their superiority over Russian forces. Here again, Hamish apparently never learned that such a ground offensive required significant close-air support from an air force that did not exist.

Earlier in the buildup (e.g., spring 2023), he insisted that ambitious Ukrainian strikes, potentially ambitious in scope, buttressed by new Western arsenals would achieve quick breakthroughs.

By late July 2023 (as the offensive was underway but stalling all along the southern front), he wrote in The Telegraph that the counteroffensive was in its early stages, urged the West to ensure its success “at all costs,” and predicted that Ukraine would eventually “punch through the Russian defence lines and retake the Crimea and the East.” He stressed that failure would be catastrophic for the West, but remained bullish on eventual success despite delays and challenges like mines and prepared defenses.

Hamish is nothing more than a crude, buffoonish propagandist. He followed a script (likely pre-approved by British intelligence) focusing on Russian demoralization, poor conscript quality, and the advantages of NATO-style maneuver warfare. However, like so many other Western pundits, he underestimated the impact of Russia’s extensive fortifications, minefields, and artillery density, which slowed advances significantly. Post-offensive assessments (e.g., in later 2023 articles) noted the counteroffensive fell short of expectations, but de Bretton-Gordon continued advocating strongly for increased Western support to enable Ukrainian gains. Just think of him as Christopher Walken wearing a uniform and hollering, MORE COWBELL, at every opportunity.

In his latest opinion piece, de Bretton-Gordon argues that Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine is collapsing due to unsustainable manpower losses and desperate recruitment measures. Key points include:

Reports confirm that wounded Russian convicts (many missing limbs from battlefield injuries) are being forcibly returned to the front lines to plug critical manpower shortages, highlighting the Kremlin’s extreme desperation. (Hamish forgets to mention that these reports came to him courtesy of the Ukrainian intelligence service, which was funneling them to the British and American counterparts.)

He describes Putin as a “criminal” leader running out of “cannon fodder,” with Russia’s army increasingly reliant on poorly trained, injured, or coerced personnel rather than professional forces.

This reflects broader exhaustion: massive casualties (hundreds of thousands), low morale, equipment shortages, and inability to sustain offensive operations despite territorial gains in some areas.

De Bretton-Gordon frames this as evidence that Putin’s strategy is failing, predicting the regime is nearing a breaking point where it can no longer prosecute the war effectively without major concessions or collapse.

He ties this to the need for continued Western support for Ukraine, implying that sustained pressure could force Russia toward negotiation or defeat.

Poor Hamish… Didn’t learn a damn thing during his career with the British army and is either too stupid or too gullible to do any critical thinking. Let’s deal with one inarguable fact. In 2025, Russia and Ukraine conducted 14 exchanges of soldiers’ bodies, with Ukraine repatriating 14,480 bodies from Russia and Russia receiving 391 bodies from Ukraine. That means for every dead Russian soldier there were 37 dead Ukrainians. Guess which side is suffering “massive casualties and low morale”?

I have a request… Is there anyone out there who knows how to make an AI movie? I want to superimpose Hamish de Bretton-Gordon’s head on Christopher Walken’s body, incessantly shouting, MORE COWBELL:

Back to serious… I was interviewed late last week by Ali Mizram, a podcaster in Australia: