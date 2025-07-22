Cartoon by NEMO

The West continues to operate under the delusion that it has the military strength and political support to bully Russia into a ceasefire. The latest example comes from General Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, who made an incredibly dangerous assertion during a speech to the Association of the U.S. Army’s inaugural LandEuro conference in Wiesbaden, Germany last week. Donahue stated that NATO land forces have developed the capability to strike and seize Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave “in a timeframe that is unheard of”—faster than ever before. He touted NATO advances in rapid land-based operations and emphasized that Kaliningrad—a heavily militarized Russian enclave surrounded by NATO territory—could be neutralized from the ground much more swiftly than previously possible. He said:

We can take that down from the ground in a time frame that is unheard of – faster than we’ve ever been able to do.

Donahue’s statement was not intended to suggest that NATO had imminent plans to launch a first strike; rather it was a warning to Russia about the alliance’s readiness in the event of further aggression, especially against the Baltic states. Commentators and officials interpret these remarks as reassurance to NATO partners and a signal to Moscow that any attack on NATO would prompt a decisive and rapid response. Regardless of Donahue’s intent, this is a reckless, dangerous statement in light of his position as the head of the US European Command. While it may have boosted morale among the Lilliputian Baltic nations, the Russians viewed it as a serious threat and a provocation.

Russian authorities responded that any military assault on Kaliningrad would be treated unequivocally as an attack on the Russian Federation itself. Leonid Slutsky, chair of the Russian parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee (a senior figure who often reflects Foreign Ministry rhetoric), explicitly stated:

An attack on the Kaliningrad Region will mean an attack on Russia, with all due retaliatory measures stipulated, among other things, by its nuclear doctrine…. The American general should consider this before making such declarations.

A parliamentary defense committee member called the threats “essentially a declaration of war.”

Donahue’s remarks, beyond being incredibly stupid, displayed the arrogance and contempt that US political and military leaders have for Russia. To make matters worse, NATO is conducting, or will soon conduct, a military exercise that simulates invading Kaliningrad. The Russians have taken notice and do not dismiss this as an idle threat. One retired Russian intelligence officer reacted by saying:

And what would happen to Washington or New York if we deployed our troops in the ocean, for example, including the submarine fleet, and rehearsed strikes on New York and Washington. How would Trump react?

I think we know the answer to that rhetorical question… Trump would attack. Now that Russia is mass-producing the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, Putin has an option other than going nuclear. The Oreshnik can hit any target in Europe — i.e., it is a hypersonic version of an intermediate range ballistic missile, except it can be maneuvered while in flight and a single missile can deliver multiple warheads. The West does not have any defense against this missile. I wonder if Donahue understands that?

I had a lengthy discussion with Nima today — who was rocking a killer tropical shirt — about Gaza, Iran and the war in Ukraine: