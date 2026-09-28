Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcus's avatar
Marcus
Sep 28Edited

They've gone from understanding that the West is "agreement incapable" to "negotiating in bad faith." As they say, "words are cheap and deeds are dear" and the looters are in charge, i.e. the military and energy complexes are dominant. The Iranian and Ukrainian conflicts are energy wars to give US energy companies primacy and to sell lots of weapons (via circular finance) to the gullible.

Reply
Share
Kent Ramsay's avatar
Kent Ramsay
Sep 28

Why would Russia treat the US as any bit better "an interlocutor" than Europe when the US is the ultimate puppet master behind the endless pursuit of the war. Trump has done NOTHING to bring this to an end. He has not stopped all US intelligence and military support. He has not stopped all provision of arms. He has not ordered NATO to end the conflict. Trump lies about Ukraine just as he lies about Iran. Putin by all rights should be attacking the US since it is the actual enemy in this insane war that has been going on for 25 years.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture